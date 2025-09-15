Pelicans Reunite Jeremiah Fears With College Teammate On Training Camp Deal
The New Orleans Pelicans had a chance to improve upon their 2024 playoff run in the 2024-25 season, after getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in just their second postseason appearance since 2019. However, last season was a disaster, with injuries being the main reason for their demise to a 21-61 record.
Now, with what appears to be a hot seat for head coach Willie Green after a front office overhaul, the Pelicans head into the 2025-26 season with a mix of new and familiar faces. They will be battling some injuries still from last season, especially with former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. However, there's significant intrigue around first-round pick Jeremiah Fears as a potential successor.
A star for the Oklahoma Sooners as a true freshman last season, he was among the leading scorers in the SEC while leading them to an NCAA Tournament berth. Even though Murray, Jordan Poole, and Jose Alvarado will all be competing for minutes at guard, the soon-to-be 19-year-old could be a key part of this team's future.
Pelicans Make Exhibit 10 Signing
With training camp approaching, the Pelicans have decided to make a move to bring in a familiar face for Fears, whether by coincidence or to ease his transition into the NBA.
According to HoopsHype, the Pelicans have signed ex-Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore to an Exhibit 10 deal. Bringing in Moore to compete alongside his ex-teammate Fears in training camp, Moore will also get a chance to compete for a potential roster spot (standard or two-way), or join their G-League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
Moore, a four-year player who began his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, played his final two seasons with the Sooners, starting in all 65 games. After an efficient junior season with Oklahoma, averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds on 51.7/41.0/73.4 splits, he increased his volume, getting up to 15.9 points per game and showcasing an improved ability to get to the free-throw line.
A capable shooter who has displayed raw athleticism, Moore has the build and the skill set to become a future rotation player in the NBA, as long as he can improve as a ball-handler and show improvement on the defensive end. Therefore, as an older prospect with some areas to iron out, heading to the G-League for a few seasons could be exactly what he needs.
If he ends up sticking around the Pelicans organization, it will be good for Fears to have a familiar face alongside him as he goes through the ups and downs of a rookie season.