Pelicans Updated Depth Chart After Lakers Signed Backup Center
The Los Angeles Lakers flamed out of the 2025 NBA playoffs in the first round, despite having a Hall of Fame duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, even those two superstars could not make up for the gaping holes in their lineups.
To acquire Doncic, the Lakers had to send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. While the swap was certainly worth it for Los Angeles, it left them with nobody to effectively play in their frontcourt.
This offseason, the Lakers addressed the problem by signing Deandre Ayton after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. On Monday, they made another frontcourt addition.
Lakers sign Kylor Kelley
On Monday, the Lakers announced that they have signed center Kylor Kelley, who just turned 28 on Tuesday.
Kelley has limited NBA experience, appearing in just 11 games at the next level, but most recently suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans. At the end of the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans signed Kelley to a 10-day contract, where he played three games and averaged 3.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.4% from the field.
Kelley played in the three final games of the 2024-25 season for the Pelicans, even earning a start, but also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, making eight appearances and shooting 76.9% from the field.
Kelley has been in and out of the NBA G League system since 2021 after going undrafted in 2020, with his best time coming with the South Bay Lakers. While the terms of Kelley's deal are undisclosed, and he could have either been signed to a training camp deal or a G League contract, him finding a new home is a good time to look at the Pelicans' roster.
Pelicans updated depth chart
Of course, Kelley did not play a significant role in New Orleans last season, but the Pelicans still have a much different roster since he suited up for the team.
In the backcourt, the Pelicans likely have a starting duo of Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III, but Dejounte Murray will play a huge role once he returns from his torn Achilles. On the bench, the Pelicans will have Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and rookie Jeremiah Fears playing significant minutes, while Micah Peavy, Trey Alexander (two-way), and Bryce McGowens (two-way) round out their guard depth.
For their wings, the Pelicans will likely be starting Herb Jones and Zion Williamson, with Saddiq Bey, Karlo Matkovic, and Derik Queen coming off the bench. Once Murray returns from injury, he will likely start, while Murphy III slides to a starting wing and Jones moves to the bench.
The Pelicans' starting center next season will certainly be Yves Missi, coming off an impressive first year, while they have veteran Kevon Looney and rookie Hunter Dickinson (two-way) completing their lineup.