Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Swin Cash, the New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Friday evening, Cash received her Basketball Hall of Fame jacket with the other members of the Class of 2022. The class includes San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobli, former Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway, and Cincinnati Bearcats coaching great Bob Huggins.

Cash's storied 15-year WNBA career includes three WNBA Championships, two All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals. The 6-1 forward was also named to the 20th and 25th WNBA Anniversary Teams.

Cash, 42, retired after the 2016 season and joined the New Orleans Pelicans' front office in 2019.

Since her arrival, Cash has been an integral part of the Pelicans' front office and a catalyst to change the organization's culture.

Swin Cash was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in first round of the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock. She later had stints with Seattle (2008-2011), Chicago (2012-2013), Toronto (2014), and New York (2015-2016). Cash scored 5,119 points in regular season, and 556 points in the playoffs.

Career highlights:

• Three-time WNBA Champion (2003, 2006, 2010)

• Won two Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA (Athens 2004, London 2012)

• Four-time WNBA All-Star selection (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011)

• Two-time WNBA All-Star game MVP (2009, 2011)

• 2003 and 2004 All-WNBA Second Team

• 2011 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

• Finished her career ranked seventh in WNBA history in career free throws (1,397), 8th in games started (432), 7th in minutes (13,453), 7th in rebounds (2,521), 4th in games played (479), 14th in scoring (5,119), 15th in assists (1,133), 19th in field goals (1,773) and 23rd in blocks (258)

• One of two players in league history to history to amass 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists for a career, the other being Tamika Catchings

• Averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15 seasons in the WNBA

• Appeared in 56 career postseason games.

Cash is married to Steve Canal and has two sons – Saint Cash-Canal and Syer Cash-Canal. The AP All-American in 2020 was also a two-time NCAA champion with the UConn Huskies from 1998-2002, and named the NCAA Tournament MOP in 2002.

