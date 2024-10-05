Predicting the Starting Five For the New Orleans Pelicans After Key Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans were looking at the quickly approaching opening tip of game one with everything seemingly set in place.
That all came to a screeching halt this week when forward Trey Murphy III injured his right hamstring in practice, sidelining him for at least three weeks.
With Opening Night just 18 days away, the starting five is in flux but becomes pretty clear when you sit down and look into things.
This is who I believe we will see on the court at opening tip on October 23rd.
PG: Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray was an off-season acquisition for the Pelicans that is sure to make a splash with his new team.
Reports coming out of training camp indicate that Murray has taken to the role of leader on the court, something the team was sorely missing in a vocal capacity.
Murray will surely be the facilitator for the offense, and we could see his assist totals creep closer to the 9.2 per game he accrued in the 2021-22 campaign.
SG: CJ McCollum
I have been one of the many banging the drum for CJ McCollum to come off the bench this year as the sixth man.
It was set up perfectly with New Orleans fully intending to play small ball, until Murphy's injury.
McCollum is now all but guaranteed to be in the starting five, with the team hoping that his improved shooting from deep in the 2023-24 season was not a flash in the pan and that it carries over into this year.
SF: Herbert Jones
Herbert Jones is the best defensive player on the Pelicans' roster, and one of the best defenders in the sport today.
He added improved shooting to that skillset last year, making him more of an all-around player, and a key piece of the team's core for the foreseeable future.
On the defensive end of the court, Jones will take charge of the opponent's best offensive weapon, locking them down with ease night in and night out.
PF: Brandon Ingram
While trade rumors still surround Brandon Ingram, the star still finds himself in New Orleans, and a key member of the roster while he is still there.
The team is pushing Ingram to take more shots from beyond the arc this year, and it has been working in training camp.
If the success carries over into the regular season, it will go a long way toward stretching the floor on offense, leaving more space for his superstar teammate to drive and make highlight real dunks.
PF: Zion Williamson
The Pelicans are expected to not have a true center in their starting five, with no viable option worth starting and taking a hit to their offensive production.
Williamson will serve as the starting center but do not expect the big man to block too many shots or snatch too many rebounds.
Williamson has worked hard on his game and his endurance this off-season, and if he can live up to the expectations that puts on him for the coming year, we could see another 70+ games from the superstar with MVP votes going his way.