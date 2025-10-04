Three Big Zion Williamson Predictions for the Upcoming NBA Season
While the New Orleans Pelicans may not have many expectations this upcoming season, the opposite could be said for their superstar, Zion Williamson.
After failing to stay healthy in multiple NBA seasons, Williamson finally looks like he's in the best shape of his NBA career. Fans are looking at him with a fresh perspective, and now it seems like the expectations are back again.
Zion Williamson Will Become an All-Star
In Zion's short NBA career, he's been a two-time All-Star in both the 2021 and 2023 seasons. In 2021, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 61% shooting from the field. In 2023, Zion averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 60.8% shooting from the field.
Without Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum available this season, now is the time for Williamson to step it up on the court. With the way he's looked in just one preseason game, Zion looks like he's capable of averaging over 25.0 points a game again. Unfortunately, the Pelicans have to be somewhat competitive to be near the eighth seed in order for Zion to be considered an All-Star, most likely.
Zion Williamson Will Step Up as a Leader
Throughout Zion's entire career, he's had the veteran presences of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, or Jrue Holiday available on the court. The only major veteran presence Zion will have this season is Golden State Warriors champion Kevon Looney.
This time, it's all on Zion to make sure his team stays focused. There is no one else to blame this season other than Zion, and it's going to be a much different test in his career.
If Zion's first preseason game in Australia showed anything, it showed that he's willing to start trying to be that guy for his team. However, it's a completely different story to lead when a team is losing, compared to when it's winning.
Zion Williamson Will Play Over 60 Games This Season
It's clear that Williamson is in the best shape of his NBA career right now. However, what does that mean? The whole purpose of Zion losing weight is that he can be more available on the court.
Last season, Zion only played 30 games. Unfortunately, he played under 30 games in both the 2020 and 2023 NBA seasons as well. In Zion's six-year NBA career, he's only played over 60 games twice.
With the dedication that Zion has already shown to his conditioning this season, one should believe that he'll play over 60 games again this season.