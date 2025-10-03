NBA World Reacts to Zion Williamson's First Game After Weight Loss
When Zion Williamson entered the NBA in 2019, it felt like he had the league in the palm of his hands. The six-foot-six forward was one of the most marketable players the NBA has seen in years, and fans from around the world were excited to see him play.
Somewhere along the way, that hype died down tremendously as Zion was constantly injured and the Pelicans were constantly an uncompetitive team. As the team traded away Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum the past season, it felt like New Orleans was possibly throwing in the towel.
Instead, Williamson returned this season with a dramatic weight loss that fans had never seen before. On Friday, they got their first glimpse of what he can do in a preseason game in Melbourne.
In just a brief amount of time, Zion put up 15 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals.
The NBA World's Reaction
A common consensus among most basketball analysts and fans was that Zion is in the best shape they've ever seen since he was in college.
Via @Sam_Vecenie: "Just physically, Zion looks about as good and as in-shape as I’ve seen him since Duke."
Via @ProPelsTalk: "Best shape of is NBA career"
Via @RTNBA: "Zion Williamson looking in INCREDIBLE shape‼️💪 Things could get scary this season if Zion can stay healthy 👀"
Not only was Zion in tremendous shape, he also seemed much more active as a leader. Without Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum available, the onus is all on Zion to be the leader of the Pelicans. So far, in one preseason game, he seems to be stepping up.
Via @LyleSwithenbank: "Zion pulled Fears aside in that huddle - very engaged, pointing and directing. Leadership in full effect."
Via @TheWPBandit: "Wait a second, Zion Williamson played in a damn preseason game. This has to be a first, right? We are so damn back!"
Throughout the game, Zion showed the athleticism that he's been so famous for showing, but it felt different this time around. With his renewed health, there was a different type of excitement in Zion's plays.
Throughout the game, Zion was met with chants of "We want Zion" in Australia, just showing how popular the Pelicans superstar truly is.
Final Thoughts
It's only been one game, but it's clear that NBA fans are already excited about what Zion has shown on the court.
Via @NOLAJake: "Zion Williamson looks GOOD!"
Fans are proud of what Zion has shown through his weight loss, and they legitimately believe he can lead the Pelicans to the playoffs again.
Via @NealAces9915: "New Orleans has a shot to get in the playoffs or play-in if Zion Williamson stays healthy. You look at the west other than OKC, Houston, Minnesota, Denver, and possibly the Lakers no other team is a lock to be in the playoffs or play-in"
Fans raised eyebrows when the Pelicans traded away CJ McCollum and added Jordan Poole to the team. However, after seeing the first product, that may not be the case now.
Via @ProPelsTalk: "Just got done film session. The additions of Bey, Poole and Looney are really going to benefit Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy."
Game one of the preseason is done for the New Orleans Pelicans, but the excitement for the season is only beginning.