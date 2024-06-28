What The Newest New Orleans Pelicans Draft Picks, Missi And Reeves, Said At Their Introductory Press Conference
Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans introduced their two newest star players to the local media, with new general manager Bryson Graham leading the press conference.
"I said this after the draft," Graham spoke about Yves Missi. "He was probably one of the more athletic players I had seen at his size in practice. The way he moved on the floor and his instincts defensively were incredible."
Yves Missi and Antonio Reeves adapted well to the spotlight by being extremely cordial while comfortably fielding questions during their first exposure to the New Orleans media.
He's going to fit well here in New Orleans. Coach Green loves players that can switch defensively and can put pressure on the rim coming out of pick and rolls.- Bryson Graham about Yves Missi
It's amazing," Yves Missi said. "I feel like, each year I got better." He continued, "I found something to add to my game. And, then just being here, and be able to grow even more is jus amazing."
Reeves, the former Kentucky Wildcat, believed playing collegiate basketball for five years gives him an advantage. "The experience that I have been around for five years. Just learning a lot from coaches and from other guys as well. Just taking stuff in from other guys and just implementing to my game."
I know I can crash a glass and everything, so I know he's definitely gonna be amazing.- Yves Missi about Zion Williamson
The stellar play of international players has increasingly dominated the NBA. Since Hakeem Olajuwon broke through winning the league's MVP in 1994, international athletes have been making an impact in recent drafts. Missi, is the first-ever first-round pick from the Cameroon - a fact not lost on him.
"It's amazing. I just feel like the more people in Cameroon have the opportunity to just play basketball early on, they'll probably get to this type of stage to NBA or even the Euroleague or whatever. I feel like being one of them is amazing," Messi shared.
As far as Reeves is concerned, New Orleans will focus on his sharpshooting ability. He confidently expressed that's a natural aspect of his game. "Yeah. It it basically just came natural to me. I always had it when I was younger. Of course, I worked on it over the course of the years as I got older.
"Hard work every day, just competitive."- Antonio Reeves about Kentucky practices
Reggie Miller is the basketball player after whom Reeves modeled his shooting technique. "I give it to Reggie Miller. I watched a couple of his films and stuff and growing up and things like that, and he's a really good shooter."
An ESPN analyst noted Antonio Reeves as the "best shooter" in the 2024 NBA Draft class. Last season, the Pelicans ranked 9th in shooting from the floor, and 7th in three-point shooting. However, their two-point shooting percentage fell to 16th.
Finding someone who could consistently assist Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum on shooting and creating shots is extremely critical. When Ingram or Williamson had either struggled or were not in contests, the team's shooting significantly dropped.
I feel as if I'm the best shooter in the draft.- Antonio Reeves
New Orleans is one of the greatest locales for food, an it wasn't lost on Missi. "Someone told me, oh, you're going to get bigger [in New Orleans]. I said, alright."
Two new guys, a big shooter, a combination the New Orleans Pelicans desperately require to be on the floor this upcoming season.