Zion Williamson Continues to Turn Heads With Highlights After Weight Loss
The New Orleans Pelicans have begun their preseason schedule, but are starting things off across the world in Australia. While they no longer have Australian representation after trading away Dyson Daniels to the Atlanta Hawks in 2024, they've been making their presence known despite plenty of doubts surrounding them for the 2024-25 season.
At the center of their hype, to no surprise, is Zion Williamson. The high-flying freak athlete has had the attention on him since he burst onto the scene in high school, and that followed him to Duke before becoming the first-overall pick to the Pelicans. While he's had a rocky career, Saturday night was a glimpse of what a healthy and slimmer Williamson can be next year.
Williamson Makes A Highlight Reel In Short Appearance
Playing in just 15 minutes in New Orleans' second and last preseason game of their Australia tour, Williamson posted eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks. A standard amount of playtime for a star player, especially one the team is looking to avoid having an injury, he made the most of it with his play on the court.
While he had several big plays in the game, perhaps none was more highlight worthy than his steal and behind-the-back pass to Saddiq Bey, who threw it up court to rookie Jeremiah Fears for the double clutch and one slam dunk. Doing so just effortlessly, it could be a sign of what's to come in New Orleans this year.
While the competition wasn't enough to where fans should overreact, Williamson was active on the defensive end, generating five total steals and blocks. He's never been viewed as a great defender, but if he's able to use his frame and athleticism to get stops on the defensive end, it can do wonders for a Pelicans team that ranked among the worst in points allowed last year.
Expecting him to become an All-Defensive team player would be a big ask, but playing alongside tough defenders like Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado should allow for more opportunities for Williamson to force turnovers as the off-ball defender.
These games against the two Australian teams were good warm-ups, but now the Pelicans will head back to the States to face off against a likely contender in the Houston Rockets. If Williamson and the other players can continue to show flashes against them and other top NBA teams, the Pelicans could be the surprise team of 2025-26.