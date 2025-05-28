Zion Williamson Named Top Potential Trade Target for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the verge of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, carried by a young star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, surrounded by the best supporting cast in the league.
If the Thunder win a championship this year, there would be minimal reasons to change up the roster, but everyone knows they have the assets to make a significant push if they want to.
This offseason is expected to be one of the craziest in NBA history, with multiple stars potentially on the trade block, and the Thunder have the assets to outbid any other team.
One NBA star that could be hitting the trade market this summer is New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and the Thunder could be in a position to make a push. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named Zion Williamson as a "dream trade target" for the Thunder this offseason.
"Williamson's price point may not be all that high with Joe Dumars taking over the front office in New Orleans, especially given his durability issues. OKC should at least check on his price," Swartz wrote.
Williamson, 24, averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through just 30 games this season, shooting 56.7% from the field. While Williamson continues to deal with injury concerns, he proves he is still an All-Star-caliber player when healthy.
The Thunder likely will not have much reason to trade for an injury-prone star if they win the NBA Finals next month, but if things go south on the big stage, they could look to take the risk this offseason.