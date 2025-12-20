Former Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green Reflects on Tenure in New Orleans

On November 15, 2025, the New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Willie Green after a disastrous 2–10 start to the season. The move marked the end of a five-season tenure defined by high character, early promise, but ultimately, a frustrating inability to overcome organizational hurdles and health issues.

Despite being relieved of his coaching duties, Green continues to reside in New Orleans and remains an active member of the community through his philanthropic endeavors. He recently spoke out for the first time regarding his dismissal from the team in an interview with Andscape’s Marc Spears, where Green opened up about his departure from the Big Easy.

Willie Green Has Nothing But Love for New Orleans Since Pelicans Departure

“I was disappointed, to be honest”, Green told Spears. “You still have to process that and grasp how to move forward. And so that’s what I’m doing now. I’m moving forward. But definitely disappointed. I’m disappointed for a number of reasons.”

He continued, “One of them, there is a part of you that feels like you gave it your best, but your best wasn’t good enough. There is a part of you that felt like I needed more time with that group. So, things like that, but disappointed and a little bittersweet, if that makes sense.”

Green’s debut campaign in New Orleans was rocky to say the least. The team started that season 1-12, seemingly destined to remain in NBA obscurity. However, the rookie head coach turned things around, guiding the Pelicans to a 36-46 finish and a playoff birth after winning two games in the Play-In Tournament.

Two seasons later, Green guided the Pelicans to 49 victories, the team's best record in 15 years and the second-highest win total in franchise history. New Orleans finished that year injury-riddled and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, the team finished with a dreadful 21-61 record, after injuries to key players, like Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.

Green's calling card is defense, and the few seasons reflected the mindset of their head coach. The Pelicans were a top-six defense in two of the first three seasons under Green. However, those rankings plummeted in the final two years, landing near the bottom of the league statistically.

Even after the firing of former vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, New Orleans remained steadfast with Green as their coach heading into this season, but the slow start ultimately had the Pelicans sever ties with the former NBA veteran turned coach. The team has moved on with James Borrego as the interim head coach for the remainder of the year. Despite no longer making an impact in the NBA, Green continues to make an impact in the community.

“Well, what I learned about the people here are they’re extremely passionate, this town, this community. You know how we like to say, ‘Real recognizes real.’ They recognize people who are authentic and pour into this community. And if you show them love, they love you right back. And that’s been constant in New Orleans.”

