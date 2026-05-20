3 Players Jamahl Mosley Can Bring With Him to Pelicans From His Orlando Days

The New Orleans Pelicans finally have their new head coach. Now, it's time to build their roster for next season. After giving Jamahl Mosley a five-year deal, it's clear that the Pelicans will be patient with their rebuild and allow the former Orlando Magic head coach to put his stamp on the team.

Mosley will try to build a defensive identity and a strong team culture in New Orleans, similar to what he did with the young Magic team. He might prefer to do so with a few familiar faces. Let's take a look at a couple of players Mosley coached in Orlando whom he could bring with him to the Pelicans.

Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac was a very important part of the defensive success Mosley had in Orlando. One of the most versatile defenders in the league in his prime, Isaac brought the ability to guard multiple positions, while protecting the rim and forcing a ton of turnovers. He represented the physical, gritty style of Magic basketball.

Given the Pelicans' desperate need for more defensive versatility and physicality, Isaac makes sense as a potential target.

The 28-year-old forward fell out of favor in Orlando towards the end of the season and was not a part of the rotation. Only $8 million of his $14.5 million salary for next season is guaranteed, so the Magic could make him a free agent this summer. Even if they were to guarantee the rest of his deal, he could be a trade target and should be acquirable by the Pelicans without giving up any assets.

Goga Bitadze

The Pelicans will almost certainly add a starting-caliber center this offseason. But they don't have the cap space to sign a difference-maker in free agency. So, they would have to do so in the trade market without giving up significant future assets.

That is why Bitadze could be a fascinating option. He only makes $7.6 million next season and will be an expiring contract. Matching salaries in a potential trade would be easy for the Pelicans. Until they find a high-end, long-term option, the Pelicans could do worse than Bitadze. The Georgian center would provide the rim protection and rebounding behind Derik Queen and Zion Williamson.

Jett Howard

After the Magic declined his fourth-year option, Jett Howard will be a free agent this offseason. The 22-year-old small forward desperately needs a fresh start, as he wasn't able to consistently crack the rotation in Orlando.

His inability to be a role player in Orlando is certainly disappointing, given the Magic's lack of shooting. At the same time, he is still very young and has an intriguing combination of size, shooting, and ball skills.

The Pelicans would be wise to take fliers on second-draft players who disappointed on their first teams. Howard fits that bill, as long as Mosley hasn't completely given up on him after seeing him for three years in Orlando.