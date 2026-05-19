Pelicans' Jamahl Mosley Hire Puts Derik Queen on Notice

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the hiring of Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach. The former Orlando Magic head coach, who has a ton of experience installing a culture and defensive identity on a rebuilding franchise, will be tasked with doing the same in New Orleans.

Considering where the franchise is, this is not a bad hire for the Pelicans. New Orleans is so far away from worrying about postseason success. They have to start getting the fundamentals right and building from the bottom up. Mosley could be the right man for the job.

The decision to hire a defense-first head coach like Mosley also puts Derik Queen on notice ahead of his second season in the league.

Derik Queen's Defense May Become an Issue for Jamahl Mosley

Queen certainly showed flashes in his rookie campaign, but his overall effort waxed and waned. His overall defensive intensity and awareness left plenty to be desired, leading to his inconsistent minutes throughout the season. His rebounding was a disaster for most of the season, which was a big reason why the Pelicans struggled with him on the floor. The Pelicans were 6.4 points per 100 possessions worse when Queen was on the court than when he wasn't, per Cleaning the Glass.

Almost all of this on/off difference came on the defensive side of the ball. Given Mosley's track record, this will be a big area of focus for the new head coach.

Throughout his tenure with the Magic, Mosley was able to build some of the best defenses in the league. Orlando finished with the second-best defensive rating in the NBA for two straight seasons. This was built on physical play, forcing a ton of turnovers and dominating the boards.

Queen may never be an elite defender, but he needs to show significant improvement next season. If he has any shot of playing the five in this league, he has to at least be average defensively. Center is primarily a defensive position, and if your center can't end possessions by grabbing a board, protect the rim, or guard in the post, he will top out as a backup.

Or, Queen needs to become a full-time power forward. With Zion Williamson on the roster, that will be difficult. Plus, the former Maryland star doesn't have the shooting or athleticism yet to match up against the best power forwards in the league, either.

Mosley will almost certainly look to acquire a starting center who can be a defensive anchor. Considering how terribly the Williamson-Queen frontcourt pairing went last season, it's hard to imagine Mosley trusting the duo enough defensively to start them together. Either Queen learns to play with more physicality and intensity while bringing more defensive effort, or his role may be limited in his second season.

There will be a ton of emphasis on defensive fundamentals next season. Anyone who can't step up may fall from grace. How Queen responds will be one of the most fascinating storylines of Mosley's first season in charge.