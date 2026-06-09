Biggest Mistake the Pelicans Must Avoid in the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is only two weeks away, but there is very little excitement for the New Orleans Pelicans, as they hold only the 58th overall pick. The Pelicans will still try to find a difference-maker with their second-round selection, but it's exceedingly difficult to do so that late in the draft.

That is why there have been reports suggesting the Pelicans are looking to trade back into the first round. Joe Dumars & Co. are reportedly interested in moving up significantly in the draft, but this is a mistake the Pelicans must avoid.

Pelicans Shouldn't Try to Trade Back Into the First Round

Teams generally have to pay a premium price for first-round picks on draft day. Pelicans fans know this very well as they watched Dumars give up a future unprotected first-round pick to move up only ten spots to No. 13 to draft Derik Queen last year. That pick turned out to be the eighth-overall pick in this year's draft, now owned by the Atlanta Hawks.

This isn't to say that the Pelicans shouldn't look for opportunities on draft day. It behooves the front office to be as active and aggressive as possible since the status quo certainly doesn't benefit the Pelicans.

Yet, their focus doesn't necessarily have to be about securing a first-round pick.

Teams that have picks in the top half of the first round tend to have a very high asking price. They usually have prospects they have been evaluating and targeting. Since the Pelicans don't have their own first-round pick to offer, the team trading with them doesn't have the opportunity to move down and still select the prospect they like.

Some teams that have a roster crunch or are cash-strapped may be more willing to give up their first-round pick. Late first-round picks are therefore more acquirable. However, the Pelicans' inability to offer any decent pick in the second round would be an obstacle here.

So, the Pelicans would have to offer a future first-round pick or a veteran player.

Since New Orleans is trying to take a step forward next season, trading one of their veterans, like Saddiq Bey or Herb Jones, for a rookie wouldn't accomplish that goal. Giving up a future first-rounder isn't a good idea either, as it has too much downside risk like the Pelicans experienced in the Queen trade.

The Pelicans already have Jeremiah Fears and Queen, whom they are invested in and want to develop. Bringing in another young player in need of developmental minutes will complicate matters in a season in which the Pelicans want to be competitive. As appealing as it can be to trade for a young prospect they like, the Pelicans would be wise to use their resources elsewhere this summer.