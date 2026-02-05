3 Pelicans on Thin Ice Despite Surviving Trade Deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans are 13-40 for the season, the second-worst record in the league. Yet, they continue to believe in their core and refused to sell off at the trade deadline. As a result, they remain without a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and don't have a second-round pick until 2030.

While we don't know exactly the types of conversations they had with other teams around the deadline, their decision to stand pat still needs to be criticized. Some Pelicans may have unexpectedly stayed in New Orleans past the deadline, but that doesn't mean their future belongs in New Orleans.

Jordan Poole

Poole has been a healthy scratch for six straight games and doesn't seem to be in head coach James Borrego's plans. If there was any interest for him on the trade market, he would have certainly been moved, but his contract complicates matters. Poole is on the books for $31.8 million this season and is due $34 million for next season. It's difficult to imagine any team is willing to take that on without getting serious compensation from the Pelicans.

Even though Poole stayed in New Orleans past the deadline, his time with the Pelicans may not last too long. It may be easier to move him in the offseason when he will be an expiring contract. Maybe the Pelicans will give him a chance to rehabilitate some trade value in the final stretch of the season, but Poole's inability to see the court on a 13-40 team doesn't bode well for his prospects.

Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins has been one of the players most damaging to their teams this season. He has made 30.1% of his threes and 34.2% of his twos. For a player whose calling card is shooting and does very little else, those are unacceptable numbers.

When he was a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hawkins was projected to be an elite off-ball player thanks to his movement and shooting. That has not translated to the NBA. Instead, his lack of size, strength, and defensive chops has been exposed. As a result, he hasn't seen the floor since January 18.

Presumably, the Pelicans searched for a new home for Hawkins at the deadline, but no teams were willing to take him on without an additional asset. The Pelicans don't have any second-round picks until 2030 and are not in a place to trade future draft picks to offload contracts. So, Hawkins stays in New Orleans past the deadline, but his Pelicans tenure may not last for too much longer.

Kevon Looney

What a disastrous decision it was to sign Kevon Looney to a two-year, $18 million contract in the offseason. Not only did the Pelicans bring Looney in for an above-minimum contract for some reason, but they also made him their starting center, after trading their unprotected 2026 first-rounder for Derik Queen.

That experiment only lasted six games as Looney quickly proved himself to be a third-string center at best. He has been seldom used in the rotation since his demotion from the starting lineup, and doesn't have a future in New Orleans behind Queen and Yves Missi.

The Pelicans have a team option the second year of Looney's contract. Barring another shocking decision by Joe Dumars, it's safe to assume that the former Warrior will not be with the Pelicans next season.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: