James Borrego Likely Secured Pelicans Job for Next Season With Recent Surge

Uncertainty surrounds the New Orleans Pelicans as this season comes to a close. New Orleans likely finishes below 30 wins for the second straight season and has some serious question marks about roster construction heading into next year. The team also has to choose a permanent head coach after firing former coach Willie Green just a few weeks into the season. Interim head coach James Borrego has taken the reins since Green’s dismissal, and while the team’s record isn’t impressive overall, the team’s recent success should give credence for the front office to remove his interim tag next season and make him the coach of the future.

The Pelicans finished last season at 21-61, their second-worst mark in franchise history. After a 2-10 start, Green was promptly dismissed, leaving Borrego to call the shots. The former Charlotte Hornets head coach is 20-35 overall, but this latest stretch of basketball may offer fans a glimmer of hope.

The Pelicans are 7-3 in their last 10 games, including their last five wins all by double-digits. Green was known as a defensive-minded coach, leading the Pelicans to a top-six ranking in two of his first three years in New Orleans. However, his offenses were far too stangnant at times, and when the defense trailed as well, the writing was on the wall for him.

Borrego is well-known as an offensive coach, and as the Pelicans continued to get healthy throughout the season, the team's offensive numbers improved. Over the last 15 games, New Orleans is in the top seven in the league in scoring, field goal percentage, pace, three-point percentage, and assist-turnover ratio.

What makes this more impressive is the lineup changes employed to make this happen. Both of their lottery picks, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, are now coming off the bench after starting most of the season. Both had strong starts to the year, but Borrego has pushed his best lineups on the court to get wins now, banking on the rookies’ maturity levels to understand their time will come.

what're you watching on the plane?



me: 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/psssjRB1Zj — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 12, 2026

James Borrego's Bold Moves Have Paid Off for Pelicans

A similar bold move was made when veteran scorer Jordan Poole was sent to the bench earlier this year. Poole was the team’s premier offseason acquisition, who was coming off a career year with the Washington Wizards last season. New Orleans traded away veteran CJ McCollum this past summer to acquire Poole, whom the Pelicans thought would unlock a dynamic perimeter player in the lineup. However, the former NBA champion struggled with his shot for most of the year, shooting at his worst field-goal percentage since his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors.

Borrego pulled the trigger on benching Poole in 15 of the last 20 games as a DNP-Coach’s Decision. Many feel Poole’s days are numbered in New Orleans, given the lack of future direction for him on the team, but Borrego's bold move shows he’s willing to hold the players accountable.

"Proud of you guys," - James Borrego in the locker room after the #Pelicans win vs the Kings 👏 pic.twitter.com/leSg1SUQNC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 10, 2026

Next year’s draft situation makes things a little more precarious for the Pelicans. New Orleans traded their unprotected first-round pick next year to the Atlanta Hawks for the draft rights to Derik Queen. It would seem reasonable for the front office to stick with the coach who is most familiar with the current roster, since there isn’t a clear path to upgrade the team outside of trades. Borrego’s recent string of success should be cause for the front office to understand how he is maximizing the talent on this roster through his familiarity with and accountability for the players.

The Pelicans cannot afford another bridge year or a failed coaching hire next season. Borrego seems to have the players' respect and knows the city and the front office well enough to be successful. By removing the interim tag now, the Pelicans can provide the stability necessary to head into the 2026 offseason with a clear vision and a united locker room.