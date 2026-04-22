Pelicans May Have Their Ideal Next Head Coach Fall into Their Lap

The New Orleans Pelicans' top priority this offseason will be to find themselves a permanent head coach heading into next season. Interim coach James Borrego is in the running to be retained as the next official head coach despite his 24-46 record after replacing former head coach Willie Green.

Along with Borrego, names like Darvin Ham, Jamahl Mosley, and Jared Dudley have surfaced as potential candidates. On Tuesday afternoon, another unexpected name became available that the Pelicans should consider.

Billy Donovan Would Be an Intriguing Fit as the Next Pelicans Head Coach

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan stepped down as the team's leader, despite management wanting him to coach the Bulls next season. In a statement released by Donovan on Tuesday, part of his decision was his belief that it was in the team's best interest to allow the new organization members a fresh start to pick their own head coach.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold," Donovan said in a statement released by the team. "I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit."

Donovan spent six seasons with the Bulls, amassing a 226-256 record, but his team missed the playoffs the last four seasons. Reports are that Donovan wants to continue coaching next season despite stepping down from the Bulls. The Pelicans and Donovan have some connection.

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Troy Weaver was an assistant GM with the Oklahoma City Thunder when Donovan was first hired as a head coach for the Thunder in 2015. Weaver no doubt had a hand in bringing him from the college ranks to his first head coaching gig with the Thunder under Sam Presti.

In Donovan’s five seasons with Oklahoma City, the Thunder made the playoffs every season, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals, a dose of consistency the Pelicans are hoping to accomplish.

Donovan seems to thrive at maximizing a young roster’s full potential, something he wouldn’t struggle with in New Orleans. The Pelicans have All-Star-caliber players like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, along with young, dynamic rookies in Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. The Bulls have mostly been devoid of multiple All-Star-level players playing at the same time for a while now, so that would be a welcome sign in New Orleans for Donovan, provided the team stays healthy.

His coaching style would also benefit a young roster that is athletic enough to get out and run. The Bulls were top-three in pace over the last three seasons, something Borrego was more consistent with in the back half of the season, and something that could benefit the Pelicans in the long run.

The former two-time Men’s college basketball champion is among a rare breed that’s been successful in both the NBA and college, winning two championships as the coach of the Florida Gators and over 450 games as an NBA head coach.

The Pelicans currently do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but they also need to tweak their roster to shed some bad contracts and add quality depth at the frontcourt. A seasoned coach like Donovan could speed-track a rebuild to restore New Orleans' respectability.