Pelicans' Saddiq Bey Has Earned Himself a Big Payday in the Offseason

With a 25-47 record on the year, the New Orleans Pelicans have not had much consistency this season. One of the few bright spots on the roster has been 26-year-old forward Saddiq Bey, who not only has surprised many with his return to form after an ACL injury but also seems like a necessary extension candidate this summer. Bey was considered a mere ‘throw-in piece’ for the deal that sent guard Jordan Poole to the Pelicans this past summer. Now, he should be considered a core piece of the team moving forward.

For a team ravaged by injuries the past few seasons, it's been impressive to see Bey become a steady force in the lineup. He has the second-most starts this season (57), only trailing Trey Murphy III in that category, who has 63. In the 65 appearances this season, Bey is averaging a career-high 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest.

Aside from his reliability, his flexibility has helped the Pelicans tremendously, especially when they use smaller lineups. The former Villanova standout can play and defend multiple positions on the court, often playing with the bigs down low in the paint.

The metrics show Bey’s value when on the court. New Orleans has a +4.5 net rating when the former first-round pick is on the court as opposed to when he’s on the bench. He also helps in an area that’s been problematic for the Pelicans for years: three-point attempts.

As a team, New Orleans ranks 26th in the league in attempts from beyond the arc, with 32.6 attempts per game. Bey is currently third on the team in attempts (5.7), while averaging a respectable 35% shooting from three. His willingness to take outside shots helps keep the defense honest, allowing star forward Zion Williamson to operate in the paint.

Having a stretch player alongside Williamson is imperative for success, as most of his work is done in the restricted area. According to Databallr, Bey has the highest-quality shot look on the team. Having ball-handlers like Dejounte Murray and Williamson allows Bey to get open looks, and he capitalizes by being willing to take the shot.

He's also been critical in clutch moments down the stretch. Bey has the highest field goal percentage (52.5%) during clutch time on the team for players who average more than one shot per game during the last five minutes. He's been versatile in knocking down big shots or securing important rebounds late in games.

Saddiq Bey you monster pic.twitter.com/YmIS6IvoN2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 19, 2026

Pelicans Must Extend Saddiq Bey's Contract in the Offseason

New Orleans has an important decision to make regarding Bey's future with the Pelicans. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-2027 season, and he’s far outplayed his $6.4 million annual salary this season. The smart move would be to extend him this summer before a potential bidding war takes place next year.

As it currently stands, the Pelicans project to have about $5 million in cap space for next year, with Bey’s extension not kicking in until after next season. A deal for four years, $18-$20 million per year, seems reasonable for both parties and allows the Pelicans some flexibility to focus on larger contracts to move this summer, such as Jordan Poole. Poole would be making north of $30 million next season, and with him already out of the lineup, a move to clear that contract off the books is imperative. Having a prototypical 3&D guy who produces at that value would again be a steal for the Pelicans.

Just as important as the financial piece of the puzzle is Bey’s fit with his teammates. Williamson recently went on to speak Bey’s praises postgame, saying he's happy that Saddiq is on the team. "It has meant a lot for us to have him on this team. Saddiq is a pro's pro... Whatever has been asked of him, he has made it happen. It is a blessing to have him on this team." The Pelicans should want to keep that ‘blessing’ on the roster as long as possible, with an extension this summer guaranteeing that.

Saddiq Bey tonight:



25 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

2 STL

35 MINS pic.twitter.com/u1jbK7cpLF — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 19, 2026

Bey is the kind of player winning cultures are built on: durable, versatile, and selfless. The trade that brought him here may have seemed like a flyer at the time, but he has proven to be a cornerstone. If the Pelicans want to turn around their losing ways and start to build a culture of winning, players like Saddiq Bey are necessary.