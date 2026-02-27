Derik Queen Facing Biggest Challenge of Rookie Season After Benching

The New Orleans Pelicans' remaining 22 games of the season seem more important than they should be for a team with an 18-42 record. However, a recent move by interim head coach James Borrego has sparked controversy surrounding rookie center Derik Queen. The young, talented former Maryland star has recently been sent to the bench in favor of 18-year veteran DeAndre Jordan. The results? Three straight Pelicans’ wins and a much better showing on the defensive end.

Queen has shown plenty of promise offensively this season, averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest. He became the youngest rookie center in NBA history to post a 30-point triple-double in a game. However, the sample size is atrocious when Queen and Zion Williamson share the court defensively. The duo has a net defensive rating of about 124, which would be the worst defense in the league by a mile. Borrego recently told reporters that the reasoning behind the change was defensive concerns.

DERIK QUEEN IS DIFFERENT.



33 PTS

10 REB

10 AST

4 BLK

11/15 FG pic.twitter.com/7BbyBmNh1B — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 9, 2025

Derik Queen's Response to Benching Will Be Key in His Development

“There are a number of ways we can go, and it is only going to get more complicated with (Trey) Murphy and (Yves) Missi coming back. But I think it is a move to anchor the defense. I think DeAndre Jordan is a great example for Queen to watch and emulate and go out and produce on that end of the floor.” Queen had started the last 45 games before coming off the bench on Tuesday, and if New Orleans continues to win, Jordan is likely to remain in the starting lineup. There are a couple of factors at play in Borrego’s decision-making that led to this stark change.

Borrego has shown consistency in pulling the trigger on tough decisions. Before the trade deadline, he benched guard Jordan Poole for nine straight games, leaving many to speculate he was heavily involved in trade discussions to find a new home. Poole was the team’s big offseason acquisition before the year, but his inconsistent play was glaring during the team’s early-season struggles.

New Orleans doesn’t control its first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft by virtue of last year’s move that sent an unprotected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the rights to Derik Queen with the No. 13 selection. The Pelicans have no incentive to tank this season for any improved chances in the lottery, so their best bet is to win games and improve on team continuity heading into next year.

Next season will start with the Pelicans having to finalize their head coaching position. New Orleans fired former head coach Willie Green after a rough start and promoted Borrego to interim head coach. For that tag to be removed, he must show he can push the right buttons to win games and make tough decisions, like benching Queen, to move the needle with improved play on the court. Over the team's three-game winning streak, Queen is averaging 19 minutes, just 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and one assist. A benching can be a confidence-breaker for some young players, but it also should be an eye-opener for the rookie center on areas of improvement.

At 37 years of age, Jordan is clearly not in the team’s long-term plans, so Queen should absorb what he can from the veteran to improve his game on both ends of the court. It’s unclear if this move will continue for the next 20 games of the season, but Queen is solidly part of the team’s nucleus of the future, alongside fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears and sharpshooter Trey Murphy III. His focus should be on the bigger picture of winning and on curating a culture of good habits that will last far into the future.

DeAndre Jordan coaching up Derik Queen 💯



Vet looking out for the rook 🙌



(via whyluvugly/TT) pic.twitter.com/8jMFul5VP6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2025

Borrego further elaborated on Queen’s importance after the win against Philadelphia on Saturday. "The goal right now is to win," Borrego said. "DeAndre is moving that needle for us; Queen is moving that needle for us. We don't win this game without Queen tonight. I can't tell you what we're going to do next game. We've got to figure that out together. Is this a one-game thing, a five-game thing? I don't know. I'm just taking it one game at a time, with the focus being on winning."