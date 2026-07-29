Evaluating What New Signing Christian Koloko Can Bring to the Pelicans
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The New Orleans Pelicans added some training camp depth on Tuesday with the signing of center Christian Koloko to a one-year deal. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the news on social media, and the details were later unveiled: the deal is a non-guaranteed E9 deal. The deal is similar to the one New Orleans gave to guard Kobe Bufkin earlier in the week, after his strong performance in Summer League.
Koloko is a former second-round pick in 2022 by the Toronto Raptors after playing three seasons in college for the University of Arizona. The 6-foot-11 center won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year his junior season after blocking nearly 3 shots per game. He was also named Most Improved Player of the Conference that year and forwent his senior year to declare for the NBA Draft.
Christian Koloko Is a Worthy, Low-Risk Flier by the Pelicans
He appeared in 58 games for the Raptors in his rookie season, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one block per game. The next season, a blood clot sidelined him for more than half the year before the Raptors released him. Koloko spent the next couple of seasons bouncing between the G League and a couple of two-way contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Cameroonian-born center is a defensive-minded big, much in the same vein as another Cameroonian center on the roster, Yves Missi. According to Databallr, when Koloko played significant minutes in Toronto, he made an impact.
In the 708 minutes he played, the Raptors were a +6.8 in net rating, while recording a +3.8% in defensive turnover percentage. The Pelicans have struggled mightily defending the paint and securing defensive rebounds the last couple of seasons.
New Orleans ranked in the bottom five in defensive rebounding percentage, allowing their opponents offensive rebounding opportunities on nearly 30% of all possessions. Bringing in another big makes sense, given the Pelicans did little to address their need in the middle during the offseason.
The team didn’t pick up any centers during free agency, instead re-signing 37-year-old center DeAndre Jordan to a two-year deal, while also not picking up the team option on Kevon Looney, who was a major disappointment in his lone season in New Orleans.
The Pelicans seem content with rolling out a lineup that includes Zion Williamson and Derik Queen in the starting lineup. That duo was one of the worst defensively on the team last year, so the Pelicans must have some defensive presences coming off the bench. Missi took a step back last season after a strong rookie campaign that saw him earn All-NBA Rookie Second Team honors. New Orleans will need him to be a viable center this upcoming season.
As far as Koloko goes, he is a rotational piece at best, but he provides frontcourt depth in practice and emergency center coverage if injuries hit early in the season. If he shines in camp, he will be cheap, functional defense at the end of the bench. If he gets outplayed, the team can cut bait before opening night with zero financial fallout.
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Terry is a New Orleans sports lover who has covered the Saints and the Pelicans. Articles have appeared on Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and FanSided. He is a credentialed media member for the New Orleans Pelicans and a basketball enthusiast since birth.Follow nolasportsshow