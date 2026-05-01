Hype Around Rajon Rondo as Next Pelicans Head Coach Is Out of Control

Ever since it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans interviewed Rajon Rondo for their head coaching opening, there has been a ton of buzz in the media about the possibility.

Pelicans fans are seemingly excited about the prospect of a popular figure and an outside-the-box hire as the next head coach. Media members and former players have been aggressively pushing the idea of Rondo as an excellent hire.

Boogie Cousins and Kevin Garnett have both endorsed the Rondo hire on their respective online platforms. Cousins called a head coaching gig for Rondo "long overdue," while KG said the young Pelicans were a great match for Rondo.

Rondo's former teammates' support in this process is understandable. But it's not hard to find a long list of Pelicans fans echoing these same sentiments. There seems to be a widespread belief that Rondo is the right person for the job

Rajon Rondo to the #Pelicans but as the Head Coach this time? Chrissy would LOVE the move and lets you know why you should too.



Watch State of the #Pels! #nba #nbaplayoffs #beinthekneaux



📺: https://t.co/NwXE13JPJy pic.twitter.com/lBK2Qs6wji — The Kneaux (@beinthekneaux) May 1, 2026

Pelicans' Rajon Rondo Hire Carries Significant Risks

Rondo could very well be an excellent head coach in the NBA. He was an excellent floor general and widely considered to be one of the most intelligent players of his generation. Yet, there is absolutely no guarantee that this translates to coaching success in the NBA.

In fact, NBA history is riddled with all-time great players becoming bad head coaches and general managers, and mediocre role players becoming some of the best head coaches of all time. Some of the best floor generals ever, like Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, and Steve Nash, never succeeded in their time on the sideline or in the front office.

Plus, Rondo has as little coaching experience as any former player has had before making the jump to head coaching. Rondo last played in 2022, but officially retired from basketball in 2024. He has never had a full-time assistant coaching gig since then. Instead, he was on a part-time basis as an associate coach with the Milwaukee Bucks under Doc Rivers.

Again, that is not to say that Rondo isn't ready or that he can't succeed in New Orleans. It's just to say that claiming he is "long overdue" for a head coaching job when he hasn't held a full-time assistant coaching gig before is ludicrous.

It's not like the Pelicans don't have other good options on their list. They reportedly have multiple coveted assistant coaches on their list, like Sean Sweeney and Darvin Ham. James Borrego has certainly shown flashes as the interim head coach to deserve a chance.

When discussing Rondo as potentially the Pelicans' next head coach, it would be malpractice not to discuss his concerning off-court incidents.

Rondo has had two protective orders issued against him over the last four years. The first one came in 2022 when Rondo allegedly threatened a woman with a gun in front of children. He was then arrested in 2024 on misdemeanor gun and drug charges. He was not allowed to carry a firearm because of a non-contact court order that was issued earlier.

The Pelicans are presumably doing their due diligence, and one can argue that these incidents shouldn't preclude Rondo from being the next head coach in New Orleans.

At the same time, let's stop acting like Rondo is the no-brainer hire. There are serious risks associated with this potential hire, and fans and the media would be doing the Pelicans an injustice by not properly discussing them.