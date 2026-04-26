Former NBA All-Star Emerges as Surprise Pelicans Head Coaching Candidate

After the conclusion of their disastrous season, the New Orleans Pelicans have been looking for their next head coach. James Borrego's interim tag was never removed during the season, but he remains a candidate for the position. However, it turns out that the Pelicans are casting a wider net than many thought.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Sunday that the Pelicans have begun reaching out to head coaching candidates. There are multiple well-respected assistant coaches on the list, including San Antonio's Sean Sweeney, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham, Detroit's Jarrett Jack, and Brooklyn's Steve Hetzel. The most interesting name that the Pelicans have "interviewed for the post," according to Fischer, however, is former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo has reportedly been a candidate in the search after spending last year serving as a special assistant on Doc Rivers' staff in Milwaukee.

Pelicans Reportedly Interviewed Rajon Rondo for Their Head Coaching Opening

Rondo's interest in coaching has been well-documented. Fischer adds that Rondo felt the "coaching itch" in Boston when Brad Stevens would bring him into staff meetings." Rondo was very vocal with the coaching staff and his teammates throughout his playing career. The four-time All-Star was known as having a very high basketball IQ as a player, which could serve him well in his future coaching career.

The 40-year-old former Pelican spent the 2017-18 season in New Orleans and was an important part of the team that made the Western Conference semifinals. That was the last year the Pelicans won a playoff series.

Rondo then signed with the Lakers in the offseason and ended up winning his second championship. Since then, he bounced around the league before officially announcing his retirement in April 2024.

It is certainly a good sign that the Pelicans are going through the process. Unlike when they hired Joe Dumars as the lead decisionmaker, there seems to be a process in place with multiple candidates and interviews. So, it's difficult to know how serious a candidate Rondo is at this point.

We have certainly seen former players take head coaching positions without much coaching experience. Another former Pelican, JJ Redick, has thrived with the Lakers as a young, inexperienced head coach. Even though Rondo would be a risky hire, there is some precedent in his favor.

There are certainly worthy head coaching candidates in the mix. Sweeney and Ham have long been coveted assistant coaches in the league. The Pelicans' interest in Jamahl Mosley and Kevin Ollie is well-established. Borrego already knows the team and has a strong argument for deserving a chance.

Among this group, Rondo would be a surprise choice, but crazier things have happened in the Pelicans organization.