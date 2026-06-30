Live Tracking and Grading Every Pelicans Signing and Trade During NBA Free Agency

The New Orleans Pelicans entered free agency with limited cap space. Despite being at the center of a lot of trade speculation, the Pelicans have yet to make any splashy move the fans have been waiting for. This meant that they have a little over $12 million in cap space to work with in free agency.

The biggest need for the Pelicans is a center. After getting overwhelmed physically in the frontcourt all of last season, New Orleans needs to add more size, defense, and rebounding. They currently only have Derik Queen and Yves Missi as centers on the roster. Queen will likely spend most of his time playing the four, and Missi doesn't have the size to battle the most physical centers in the league.

One has to assume that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver will make it a priority to sign or trade for a center. Mitch Robinson, Rob Williams, and Mo Wagner are considered the best free agent centers in the Pelicans' price range. Goga Bitadze, Jakob Poeltl, Daniel Gafford, and Myles Turner are centers expected to be on the trade block whom the Pelicans could realistically acquire.

Trey Murphy is considered the most likely trade candidate on the Pelicans. New Orleans' high asking price has prevented a trade from materializing before the NBA Draft, but there continues to be numerous suitors for the sharpshooter's services.

The Pelicans would love to offload Jordan Poole's expiring contract and create some financial flexibility, but his $34 million salary makes that easier said than done. Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray could also be available for the right price. Jordan Hawkins and his $7 million contract could be a way for the Pelicans to create more cap space or acquire a player via a trade.

With so many different possibilities to revamp the roster, we'll be tracking every move the Pelicans make once the free agency period starts.

LIVE Pelicans Free Agency Tracker