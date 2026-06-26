Top Pelicans Free Agent Target Is Now Obvious After the NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans were frustratingly quiet during the NBA Draft. All the trade buzz about trading back into the first round didn't lead anywhere. Instead, the Pelicans had to wait until the 58th-overall pick to make their only addition, Jaron Pierre Jr.

This doesn't necessarily rule out trades over the next week, but the Pelicans clearly have a high asking price for their veterans, which may be limiting their market. The trade rumors around Trey Murphy will continue, but unless the Pels lower their asking price, the sharpshooting forward may be in New Orleans until further notice.

This could lead to a relatively tepid trade market for the Pelicans. This means that free agency is where the Pelicans are more active this summer. Among the potential free agent targets, one stands above the rest: newly crowned NBA champion, Mitchell Robinson.

Mitch Robinson Has to Be the Pelicans' Priority This Offseason

The Pelicans desperately need a starting center. But they have limited financial flexibility and resources to acquire a quality starter. This is how the Pelicans missed out on trading for Isaiah Stewart and Nic Claxton when they were essentially salary-dumped by their teams. Unless they want to give up future first-round picks, the Pelicans will find it difficult to acquire a starting center on the trade market.

Which brings us to Robinson. Knicks owner James Dolan said that they are unwilling to go above the second apron next season. This makes retaining free agent Robinson nearly impossible. It also opens a door for the Pelicans.

New Orleans doesn't have full access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, but they can get up to $12 million in starting salary if they don't exercise Kevon Looney's team option. This would be a competitive offer for Robinson, but there could be teams offering more for the 28-year-old. Since the free agent class is bereft of good centers, besides Robinson and Rob Williams, teams may overpay to acquire both players.

There could be ways for the Pelicans to create more cap space to fit Robinson in. They could move on from Saddiq Bey or Jordan Hawkins. A bigger trade involving Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray could also serve that purpose. Then, the Pelicans would have the ability to beat out any offers.

Robinson is not going to fix all of the Pelicans' problems. He has health and availability concerns. He hasn't played over 60 games in any of the last four seasons. He also struggles to play significant minutes as he averaged less than 20 minutes per game in each of the last two years. So, the Pelicans would have to have a decent backup, such as Yves Missi. Derik Queen would surely play some minutes at the five, as well.

Whenever he is on the court, however, Robinson makes an impact. He is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the floor. He protects the rim and provides size and physicality. He is a great lob threat and can finish around the basket when he catches the ball. He is the type of player the Pelicans have lacked last season.

It seems unlikely that the Pels would be able to trade for a better center than Robinson. If they are able, it would cost them a pretty penny. That is why Robinson has to be their No. 1 priority this offseason. Let's hope that they can lure him among a slew of potential suitors.