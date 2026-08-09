Most Likely Pelicans Player to Be Traded Between Now and Start of Season

The New Orleans Pelicans' relatively quiet offseason thus far is a far cry from what most expected this summer. After back-to-back sub-30-win seasons, many thought a roster overhaul would coincide with the hiring of new head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Up to this point, no major moves have been made, but there is reason to believe things won’t stay the same before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported a couple of weeks ago that the Pelicans were discussing trade scenarios with other teams revolving around guard Jordan Hawkins. The Memphis Grizzlies were tied to the former first-round pick, but no deal has materialized as of yet.

Hawkins seems like the ideal candidate to be shopped before the season, given New Orleans’ crowded backcourt and his downward spiral since his rookie year.

Jordan Hawkins is one of the best rookie shooters in recent memory pic.twitter.com/UEyOFAVQnP — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 25, 2023

Jordan Hawkins May Be On His Way Out of New Orleans

The Pelicans selected the 6-foot-5 guard during the 2023 NBA Draft after helping lead his UConn Huskies to a national championship. Hawkins was regarded as one of the best pure shooters in that draft, something New Orleans was in desperate need of.

His rookie season saw him appear in 67 games, averaging 7.8 points on 36% shooting from beyond the arc. Despite increasing his points per game the next season, last year was an utter disaster for him and the Pelicans.

Hawkins averaged just 13 minutes per game, almost 10 minutes less than the previous season. His three-point shooting fell to 34%, and he struggled mightily on defense when he was on the court. His smallish frame allows bigger guards to post him, while he doesn’t move his feet well enough to stay in front of quicker guards. Now, the Pelicans have a logjam in the backcourt, leaving Hawkins as the apparent odd man out in New Orleans.

The former UConn standout is in the final year of his rookie contract and seems likely to be moved before the start of the year. Teams may like the allure of trying to revive a young guard who has shooting potential on a team-friendly deal.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans could move on from the former first-round pick, creating some small financial flexibility as they near the luxury tax threshold. New Orleans has never paid into the tax in its history and certainly won’t do so anytime soon.

While New Orleans needs viable outside shooting, Hawkins has not been able to do that for them consistently. Instead of letting him walk next offseason for nothing, the Pelicans could get a second-round pick for the young guard, give him a fresh start, and create an asset for New Orleans to use in the future.

It certainly isn’t the needle-moving transaction fans want, but it seems inevitable that a divorce takes place between Hawkins and the team.

Names like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jordan Poole, and others have been in the news this summer, with speculation that a move could be made to ship them away. Nothing on that front has happened, but Hawkins' potential move first could be the first domino to fall for the Pelicans.