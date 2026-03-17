Jordan Poole's Minutes May Be Short-Lived After Another Inefficient Night

A strange occurrence happened at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night involving the New Orleans Pelicans. Guard Jordan Poole played 18 minutes in the team’s 129-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Poole made his first appearance since February 28th, and the veteran guard struggled from the field, going 0/6 from beyond the arc and scoring just 4 points. The Pelicans were without Dejounte Murray (illness) and Bryce McGowens (toe), which prompted Poole to get his first playing time since last month.

The roller coaster ride with Poole this season was not what the Pelicans expected when the team traded veteran guard CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards last summer for the former NBA champion. Poole was coming off a career year scoring for the Wizards, and New Orleans was looking to jumpstart their playmaking in the backcourt, knowing Murray would not be making a quick return to the court from his ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last season.

JORDAN POOLE LEFT HANDED THREE



NO WAY. 🤯🤯🤯



pic.twitter.com/j1lfWAl40c — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 11, 2026

Jordan Poole's Time in New Orleans Will Come to a Close in the Offseason

Poole never really got into a rhythm early this season, injuring his quad and missing 18 straight games. When he returned, Poole could never consistently replicate the success he had last season. The former first-round pick shot over 50% just twice in his next 19 games, prompting interim head coach James Borrego to send the guard to the bench. Poole was benched for nine straight games around the trade deadline, with rumors circulating that his time in New Orleans may already be coming to a close.

No move was made for the guard, as the market value after his poor play this season was almost nonexistent. The Pelicans kept him on the roster, but will have a decision to make this offseason on his future with the team.

Poole has one year remaining on his contract, but it’s worth a hefty $34 million. With the re-emergence of Murray, who has returned from the gruesome injury looking healthy and happy, it's likely the Pelicans move on from Poole this summer. New Orleans would owe both guards a combined $66 million next season if it kept them on the roster the entire year.

Since returning from his Achilles injury, Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 54% shooting from the field. Conversely, Poole has averaged 13.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and three assists on a career-low 37.1% from the field. His proficiency and efficiency have not been seen this entire year with New Orleans.

Even with Poole’s expiring contract next year, the Pelicans may have to attach an asset to move on from him. That makes things problematic since New Orleans does not have a pick in this year’s upcoming draft, with their first-round pick being sent to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Derik Queen acquisition on draft night.

Poole’s value may be at an all-time low now, with teams waiting for next summer when he’s a free agent to sign him without having to part ways with any picks or players. The remaining portion of this season should be used by New Orleans to continue developing Jeremiah Fears and to keep Murray in a healthy rhythm for next season, assuming the Seattle native is a part of the team's long-term outlook.

The ‘Poole Party’ never took shape this season with the Pelicans, and Poole is not currently in the team’s long-term plans. He hopes to start fresh with another team and revitalize his career and image.