Karlo Matkovic's Emergence Gives the Pelicans a Fascinating Offseason Decision

The New Orleans Pelicans have only a few weeks left in their regular season before a long summer of changes. New Orleans will need to solidify their head coaching position and make some important decisions on roster construction. A team that likely will finish with fewer than 30 wins for a second straight year will have to make drastic changes to personnel. One of those will be the sorting out of the Pelicans' crowded frontcourt.

New Orleans has had a round-robin of players to pair alongside Zion Williamson in the frontcourt. From Yves Missi, Derik Queen, DeAndre Jordan, Karlo Matkovic, and Kevon Looney, the Pelicans have mixed and matched lineups around their star forward. As of late, Matkovic has performed well, leading the team to make an important decision regarding his future with the team.

Yves protects, Karlo finishes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vS2Lhnv9qa — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 11, 2026

Pelicans Must Find a Way to Keep Karlo Matkovic Long-Term

Matkovic signed a three-year deal with the team in 2024, with next season being a team option for the Pelicans. They could either pick up the option or turn it down to give him a long-term extension on a team-friendly deal. Exercising the team option and extending him on top of that is another way the Pelicans can ensure Matkovic is in New Orleans for years to come.

The former second-round pick has received more playing time as of late and has maximized his opportunity while on the court. Matkovic has played double-digit minutes in the last eight games, averaging 41% shooting from beyond the arc. For the season, the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 44% from deep, which is welcome for any big man playing alongside Williamson to space the floor. He has also flashed some defensive prowess after recording at least a steal or block in five of his last six games. His team option next season costs just $2.3 million, so picking that up allows the Pelicans to retain a high-energy, growing player whose skill set meshes on the court with Williamson.

Picking up his option next season makes financial sense for the Pelicans as they continue to keep payroll costs low. The team has never paid the luxury tax in its history, and with major contracts on the payroll next season like Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Jordan Poole, New Orleans will look to avoid the aprons and ultimately the luxury tax itself. A deal is expected to be done to move Poole next season, but picking up Matkovic’s option at such a reasonable rate is financially responsible for the team.

According to Databallr, New Orleans has a +7.7 net rating when Matkovic and Williamson are on the court. That net rating is the highest among any other frontcourt player paired alongside Williamson. Matkovic also works well in the pick-and-roll with guards like Dejounte Murray, who likes to throw lobs. His athleticism allows him to catch alley-oops and become a real rim run threat, or pop out on the perimeter and stretch the defense from deep. The Croatian forward also averages nearly a block per game, showing he can be productive on both ends of the court.

Matkovic looks like a nice rotational center the Pelicans have sought for years: a big man who respects the floor's geometry. By re-signing him, the Pelicans aren't just keeping a backup; they are investing in the exact environment Williamson needs to thrive.