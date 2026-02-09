Pelicans' Dejounte Murray Takes Big Step Towards Return from Extended Injury Absence

It has certainly not been the Pelicans' season that the organization and the fans were hoping for in New Orleans. Without a first-round pick in 2026 and the third-worst record in the NBA, there isn't much optimism surrounding Pelicans basketball. In the final two months of the season, Pelicans fans will therefore cling to any semblance of hope for the future.

Dejounte Murray's potential return to action is one of those moments that can hopefully bring a jolt of optimism for the future. Murray has been sidelined for over a year after suffering a ruptured Achilles in January 2025. Injury updates have been few and far between. On Sunday, Pelicans fans finally received some good news about their 29-year-old guard.

The official Pelicans social media account shared photos of Murray practicing with the team. The Athletic's Will Guillory then confirmed that "Murray is back in New Orleans and back on the practice court."

Hey Dejounte 👋 pic.twitter.com/IswMuaMmIq — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2026

Pelicans' Dejounte Murray Is Ramping Up Efforts to Return to Action

This doesn't necessarily suggest that a return to action is imminent for Murray. He has to ramp up and start playing five-on-five before seeing how his body reacts. But it is certainly a great sign for Murray.

The Pelicans have two more games before the All-Star break. Murray will not play in either of those games, but the eight-day layoff between games during the break should give Murray plenty of time get ready. New Orleans hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on February 20 in their first game after the All-Star break, and that should be considered a possibility for Murray.

The last time we had an update on Murray was when James Borrego spoke to the press in early January. He had said that Murray was making a lot of progress, but the team needed him back in the building so they could get "a little bit more clarity on where he's at." He refused to say whether Murray would play this season, adding that the team will evaluate him when he is back on the court and will make "a collective decision."

There is a benefit for both sides for Murray to make his season debut rather than wait until next season. The Pelicans are 14-40, so Murray's return will make little difference in where they end up at the end of the season.

Where his return will make a difference, however, is his trade value. Murray is considered a trade candidate as he is due $32.7 million next season. But he has to show that he can still play at a high level to justify a team investing in him. The Pelicans would love to get assets in return for Murray, but that is not possible unless he shows he is physically and athletically back to 100%. The final stretch of the season will hopefully prove that to the rest of the NBA, which will bolster his trade value. If the former All-Star can get through the rest of the season healthy and productive, it will be a win-win scenario for both the Pelicans and the talented guard who is reportedly looking to move to greener pastures.

