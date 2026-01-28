Dejounte Murray May Not Suit Up for Pelicans Again After Latest Report

Dejounte Murray has yet to make his season debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. Recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in January 2025, Murray remains without a timetable to return. The updates throughout his recovery process and potential availability have been few and far between, leaving many Pelicans to wonder what the future holds for the former All-Star guard.

Reading between the lines, it's not difficult to see that Murray may not be long for New Orleans. The last update on the 29-year-old guard came from head coach James Borrego on January 4, when he said Murray was making a lot of progress but failed to provide much clarity. Borrego added that they hoped "to get him back in [their] building soon," but didn't answer whether Murray will play at any point in the 2025-26 season.

This understandably raised eyebrows among the fanbase that was expecting Murray to be back on the court in the new year, as it was reported before the season. Despite there being no news about any setbacks, Murray doesn't seem particularly close to returning to action. The fact that he hasn't been practicing with the team is not a good sign for where the relationship is between the Pelicans and the veteran guard.

The latest report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel adds to the Dejounte Murray drama. On Wednesday, Siegel wrote, "It is believed that Klutch Sports and Murray would like a change in scenery, especially with the veteran guard finding himself in a crowded backcourt upon returning from his Achilles injury."

Trading Dejounte Murray Is Easier Said Than Done

A change in scenery is easier said than done for Murray. Not only has he not played basketball in a year, but he also wasn't particularly effective in the 31 games he played as a Pelican. 17.5 points per game on 27.3% usage rate and a very poor 49.4% True Shooting doesn't scream a player worth giving up assets for, even before accounting for his devastating injury. Add his $32.8 million salary for next season and $30.7 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign, and you have a negative asset that will be hard to trade.

The Pelicans likely can't trade Murray without attaching draft capital before he returns to the court and proves he is healthy and ready to contribute. A rebuilding team that is already low on draft picks, like the Pelicans, is not going to give up any of their remaining assets to offload Murray.

Yet, Klutch Sports is known for its aggressive approach when it comes to getting its players to their desired landing spots. They will certainly try to get Murray out of New Orleans as quickly as possible, but whether they can succeed remains to be seen.

Even if it takes until the offseason, it looks like Murray's time in New Orleans is coming to an end. If Murray stays with the Pelicans past the trade deadline, considering where the team is in the standings, it is more likely that he will continue to be sidelined. This means that Murray may have already played his last game for the Pelicans.

