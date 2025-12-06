Pelicans Get Surprise Spot in Latest CBS Sports Power Rankings

Saturday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets features two of the worst teams in the NBA. New Orleans has lost 14 of their last 15 games, reflective of their porous 3-20 record this season. The Pelicans hold the worst record in the league currently, percentage points worse than the Washington Wizards.

Pelicans May Have the Worst Record but Aren't the Worst Team in the NBA

CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin released his latest NBA Power Rankings, and to no one's surprise, the Pelicans are near the bottom of the list. Botkin ranks New Orleans 26th on his list, unchanged from the week before. The Pelicans have played better under interim head coach James Borrego, but it hasn't translated into more victories. The power rankings have acknowledged this improvement under Borrego. Despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Pelicans are above the Kings, Pacers, Wizards, and the Nets in CBS Sports' list.

Injuries continue to haunt this franchise, as again, star forward Zion Williamson is out for an extended period with an adductor strain. Williamson will miss at least three weeks before being evaluated for a potential return to the court. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in just ten games this season, averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Williamson isn't the only impact player to miss significant time this year. Jordan Poole remains sidelined with a quad injury. The former NBA champion was acquired this offseason from the Wizards in a move that sent veteran guard CJ McCollum to Washington. Many thought getting a young scorer was necessary after the Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. Poole has only appeared in seven games this year.

In addition to the injuries, the Pelicans' defense is among the worst in the league. New Orleans ranks 28th in defensive rating (121.3) and has allowed at least 100 points in all but one game this season. When the Pelicans had mild success early in former head coach Willie Green's tenure, his teams ranked in the top ten in the league defensively. Green is now gone after a horrendous start to the year, and the Pelicans have sunk to the bottom of the league record-wise.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Pelicans. After Saturday's game versus the Nets, they host the Spurs and Trail Blazers. San Antonio has already beaten New Orleans twice this season and is 6-2 since star forward Victor Wembanyama's calf injury sidelined him. Portland is without Jrue Holiday, but they are the only team in the league that's beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder this year.

The bright spots for the Pelicans this season are the play of their rookies, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Both players have brought a sliver of light to an otherwise bleak season down in New Orleans.

