Pelicans Injury Report vs. Magic: New Orleans Will Be Without Two Starters

Even though the New Orleans Pelicans don't have much to play for until the end of the regular season, they would love to end the 2025-26 campaign on a high note by giving their fans something to cheer for. That means the Pels need to end the seven-game losing streak they are currently on. Their first chance to do so will come on Sunday night when they host the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans will be shorthanded when they take on the Magic. In addition to the continued absences of Karlo Matkovic and Bryce McGowens, the Pelicans will be without two starters.

Dejounte Murray & Trey Murphy Out vs. Orlando Magic

Trey Murphy and Dejounte Murray popped up on the injury report ahead of the game and were ruled out. Murphy is dealing with an ankle sprain, while Murray has a left hand contusion.

This is an unexpected development as Murphy suited up in the previous two games after missing three previous games with an ankle sprain. He played 36 and 31 minutes respectively in back-to-back games, suggesting that he was over his ankle injury. Appearing on the injury report with the same ankle sprain suggests that the sharpshooting forward may miss more time after Sunday.

Murray had missed Friday's game against Sacramento, but the reason for his absence was injury management. The Pelicans didn't want to play him on the second night of a back-to-back after he missed 13 months with a ruptured Achilles. He is now day-to-day with a hand injury. His next opportunity to return will be on Tuesday in the final home game of the season for the Pelicans against the Jazz.

Amid these absences, the Pelicans will dig deeper into their bench. Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins, and Jordan Poole should get extended minutes on Sunday.

Orlando, on the other hand, will be without Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, and Jett Howard. After getting their Big 3 of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane healthy and playing together for the first time in months, the Magic certainly have the health advantage over the Pelicans.

The Magic are in the midst of an intense playoff race in the Eastern Conference. At 41-36, they are currently in ninth place but still have a chance to finish in the top six and clinch a playoff spot outright. Given that the rest of their remaining schedule consists of three games against playoff teams, the Magic can't afford to lose against the Pelicans. Whether New Orleans can pull off an upset and get back on track remains to be seen.