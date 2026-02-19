Pelicans Tease Dejounte Murray Return Date

The New Orleans Pelicans return to action post All-Star break on Friday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. During practice on Thursday, interim coach James Borrego was asked about the return of Dejounte Murray, who has been sidelined for over a year after rupturing his Achilles tendon last season. Borrego provided exciting news for fans about the former All-Star guard’s return.

“He’s close,” Borrego said after Thursday’s practice. “I’d say in the next week, he’s back on the floor playing NBA games, which is amazing.”

James Borrego on Dejounte Murray:”I’d say in the next week he’s back on the floor playing NBA games.” — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) February 19, 2026

Last week, Murray was doing individual workouts at the practice facility and even posted a video of himself dunking on his social media page. He had the caption “See Y’all Soon” under it, highlighting his imminent return to the court. The former first-round pick had an injury-filled first season in New Orleans last year.

The Pelicans acquired him before the start of last year in a blockbuster deal that included Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round picks sent to the Atlanta Hawks for the Seattle native. Many fans were excited about his playmaking and clutch shooting in his last season with Atlanta. The pairing of Murray, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum was viewed as a formidable starting lineup capable of competing in the Western Conference. The hope didn't last long, as injuries again decimated the Pelicans' roster.

Murray fractured his hand on opening night and missed the next 17 games before returning to the lineup and playing the next 30. Injuries to McCollum and Williamson happened early in the year, before an ankle injury to Ingram sidelined him for an extended time. The foursome never played a single game together as the Pelicans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. This offseason, the Pelicans sent veteran CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey.

For the season, Murray averaged 17.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. His Achilles injury occurred on January 31st in a game against the Boston Celtics, ending his season. Murray’s absence could be especially felt on the defensive end, given the Pelicans' porous defensive rating this season. Murray averaged two steals per game before his injury and has been a perimeter disruptor for most of his career.

“Leadership, poise, just his voice, his mentality,” Borrego said about Murray’s attributes on the court. “The competitive spirit. He’s a 2-way player. A guy that can defend at a high level. We’ve seen that in the past. He knows how to run the club as a point guard and can generate offense.” The Pelicans traded beloved backup guard Jose Alvarado to the Knicks at the deadline, so Murray would be primed to fully run the second unit while the team still develops rookie guard Jeremiah Fears.

The expectations are low for his return after dealing with such a major injury. Murray will most likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns and will be monitored closely for the remainder of the season. While his return can help New Orleans in the immediate future, it remains to be seen what his long-term outlook will be in a Pelicans uniform. He is due north of $30 million next season, and along with Poole, forms an expensive backcourt that has not played together yet. Poole has been benched for the last 10 games for his inconsistent play.

In a season where the Pelicans are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Murray’s return is a small glimmer of hope for the rest of this year. These last handful of games will determine his and the Pelicans' path for next season and beyond.

