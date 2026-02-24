Projecting Pelicans Depth Chart After Dejounte Murray's Return

The New Orleans Pelicans are finally getting Dejounte Murray back after 13 months of recovery from an Achilles rupture. The former All-Star guard will suit up against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, hoping to make an immediate two-way impact for the Pelicans. While it will certainly take a while to fully integrate Murray into the rotation and for Murray to be back to 100%, the Pelicans could use more veteran competence and quality in the backcourt.

It also creates a crowded rotation. The Pelicans have no incentive to tank for the rest of the season, so head coach James Borrego has to put together lineups that give them the best chance to win and set themselves up for next season.

Pelicans Rotation in Dejounte Murray's Debut

This will be less of an issue in Murray's debut since Trey Murphy, Yves Missi, and Micah Peavy are all out against the Warriors. It's safe to assume that Murray will come off the bench in his debut. What this means for Jordan Poole, who was in the rotation in the last two games after being a healthy scratch for multiple weeks, will be one of the most fascinating storylines.

Since the Pelicans won against the Sixers with DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup, Borrego may trust the same supersized group again.

Starters:

Herb Jones

Saddiq Bey

Zion Williamson

Derik Queen

DeAndre Jordan

Off the bench, the Pelicans will likely bring Jeremiah Fears and Poole, in addition to Murray, in the backcourt. A reduction in Poole's minutes after seeing over 24 minutes in back-to-back games should be expected. Karlo Matkovic will be the only frontcourt player to come off the bench. If Borrego uses a nine-man rotation, that could be it. But Bryce McGowens has been playing well lately and just secured a guaranteed contract with the Pelicans and will likely remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Bench:

Jeremiah Fears

Dejounte Murray

Jordan Poole

Karlo Matkovic

Bryce McGowens

Pelicans Rotation at Full Strength

When the Pels are fully healthy, however, tough decisions await Borrego. Once Murphy, Missi, and Peavy all return, the Pelicans will have to reconsider their priorities. Murphy will take his starting spot back, and Murray will eventually get the starting point guard spot. At that point, Bey and Jordan will likely head to the bench. Jordan will presumably go back to being a DNP-Coach's Decision, joining fellow veteran center Kevon Looney there.

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trey Murphy Herb Jones Zion Williamson Derik Queen Jeremiah Fears Jordan Poole Bryce McGowens Saddiq Bey Yves Missi Jordan Hawkins Micah Peavy Karlo Matkovic DeAndre Jordan

The starting group of Murray, Murphy, Jones, Williamson, and Queen seems like a given. The rest of the rotation choices are more up in the air. Fears, Bey, and Missi are the only backups with guaranteed playing time off the bench. It makes more sense for McGowens and Micah Peavy to round out the rotation as the Pelicans need Poole even less with Murray back. Yet, there could be an organizational push to play Poole to help rehabilitate his trade value. How Borrego balances the need to play the younger guys and the desire to boost the trade value of some of the veterans will determine how the backend of this rotation shakes out.

