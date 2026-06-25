Pelicans Sign 3 Undrafted Rookies Right After the 2026 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans selected only one player in the 2026 NBA Draft. Jaron Pierre Jr. was their pick with the No. 58 selection they had. Despite a ton of trade buzz around the organization, the Pelicans kept their powder dry.

With the conclusion of the draft, however, the Pelicans got busy. They immediately signed three undrafted free agents. These players will likely compete for two-way contracts or a spot on the backend of the roster, similar to how the Pelicans found Jose Alvarado in 2021.

New Orleans signed three players so far, according to the latest reports. Let's get to know them.

Jordan Riley, East Carolina

One of the top scorers in college basketball last season, Riley signed a deal with the Pelicans, per 247 Sports. The details of the contract are currently unknown, but chances are it is an Exhibit-10 contract, which will allow Riley to spend the summer with the Pelicans and try to earn himself a role with the team.

Riley played at Georgetown and Temple before transferring to East Carolina in the 2024 offseason. There, he emerged as a talented scorer, albeit a flawed and inefficient one. He had an incredibly high usage rate (33.6%) last season, but his shooting splits of 41.9/30.6/71.2 were less than ideal.

There are some intriguing athletic tools here as Riley is quick, explosive, and physical. His shooting and playmaking have to improve for him to have a chance in the NBA.

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Council is a 24-year-old dynamic guard who spent last season with the Kansas Jayhawks following a nomadic collegiate career. He played his first two seasons at junior college before transferring first to Wagner College, then to St. Bonaventure University, and finally ending up in Kansas. He started 35 games in the backcourt next to No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson.

There are certainly flashes with Council. He is fast and athletic, and can get downhill. But he is a poor shooter who also can't reliably finish at the rim. His 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from three as a Jayhawk leave plenty to be desired.

Council was signed to an Exhibit-10 contract, per Dushawn London of 247Sports. He will get an opportunity to show what he can do in the Summer League. He is going to have to find a way to be more efficient to earn himself a two-way deal in the NBA.

Chris Bell, California

Another Exhibit-10 contract the Pelicans signed right after the draft was small forward out of UC-Berkeley, Chris Bell, per Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.

Bell's calling card is his shooting. The Pelicans desperately need more shooting, so their interest in Bell is understandable. After transferring to Cal last year following his three seasons at Syracuse, Bell shot 40% from three on 5.6 attempts per game. At six-foot-seven, he has good positional size and can shoot over most defenders.

He does very little on the court as he averaged 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. However, shooting is a premium skill in the NBA. If you can hit over 40% from three on high volume and a versatile shot diet, there will be a place for you in the league. Whether Bell can show that in his summer stint with the Pelicans remains to be seen.