Get to Know Jaron Pierre Jr., Pelicans' Only Selection in the 2026 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans had a quieter draft than expected. Despite being at the center of a lot of trade rumors heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pelicans stood pat. They didn't make a move except to use their only pick, the No. 58, on Jaron Pierre Jr. out of Southern Methodist University.

Who is Jaron Pierre Jr., and what can the Pelicans expect from him?

NOLA native is now a Pelican ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5tHaNWSdGg — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 25, 2026

Hometown Hero Jaron Pierre Jr. Will Hope to Crack the Pelicans Roster

First of all, it's important to appreciate how cool it is that Pierre was drafted by his hometown team. The 23-year-old is from New Orleans and attended St. Augustine High School. Especially with a late second-round pick, it makes a lot of sense for the Pelicans to prioritize a local prospect with ties to the city.

However, that is not the only reason why Pierre is an intriguing prospect for the Pelicans. The 6'5" shooting guard had an unorthodox path to the NBA, playing for four different schools in six years, including a redshirt season. Yet, he was undeniably productive at every stop, especially with Jacksonville State and SMU over the last two seasons.

It was his performance in the last two years that made him an NBA prospect, despite being on the older side. He will turn 24 in July, but that doesn't matter that much for a prospect drafted in the late second round.

For a player of his caliber, Pierre has one of the most fun highlight reels. He has a ton of explosive dunks, above-the-rim finishes, and athletic plays. He combines this with an ability to create his own shot and knock down threes at a high clip. As a scorer, he certainly looks like an NBA player.

Enjoy 5 minutes of the most entertaining player in the country..



Jaron Pierre Jr. @JPIERRE5_ pic.twitter.com/8bx3QZlMQ2 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 31, 2026

Pierre also has solid positional size. He has the prototypical shooting guard frame with good length. He definitely has the athletic tools to not only survive but thrive in the NBA. His shot has also improved significantly over the last two years, both in catch-and-shoot attempts and off-the-dribble shots. He made 37.7% of his threes on seven attempts per game over the last two seasons. Given his tough shot diet, this is an impressive mark.

His ability to score got Pierre into the NBA, but it will be everything else that will help him stay. His passing and playmaking leave plenty to be desired for a high-usage player like him. His assist-to-turnover ratio raises questions about his ability to do anything else other than score offensively.

Defensively, he hasn't made much of an impact as his physical and athletic tools would suggest. Both in terms of individual defense and help defense, Pierre wasn't consistent during his college years. His steal and block numbers are nowhere near where they need to be for a player with his length and athleticism.

The Pelicans will make more moves this offseason, but as things stand now, they need a player like Pierre in the rotation. They lack shooting and don't have too much depth or quality at shooting guard. Especially if Jordan Poole leaves, Pierre would be a solid replacement for his shot creation and scoring.

But first, he needs to show what he can do at Summer League and preseason. Following his journey with his hometown team will be fun. Let's hope that he can make the most of it and turn himself into a rotation player.