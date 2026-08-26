What Bennedict Mathurin Brings to the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' first significant move of the offseason happened Wednesday morning after the signing of shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that the 6-foot-5 swingman agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to join the Pelicans.

The Pelicans' roster now sits at 16 players, so another deal is imminent to fit the roster restriction.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week that New Orleans was aggressive in trying to acquire Mathurin, and Joe Dumars and his team got the man they wanted.

Mathurin's Scoring and Foul Drawing Will Be His Most Important Contributions

How Mathurin fits into the Pelicans' already heavy guard and wing rotation remains to be seen, but it was clear from early on that the team valued his skill set as an asset. The former first-round pick now joins his third team in five seasons since being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2022.

The former Arizona standout has consistently been able to put the ball in the basket, averaging 16.2 points over his career, although his efficiency is something he can improve.

Mathurin is a career 33% shooter from beyond the arc, but he also struggles to shoot consistently around the basket. He shoots 61% inside three feet and just 41% on midrange jumpers.

He makes up for some of his shaky shooting by getting to the free-throw line often over the last four seasons. The Canadian-born forward has the 13th-best free-throw attempt rate in the league and ranks fifth in that category among guards and wings.

That alone could prove key in clutch situations down the stretch of games, where the Pelicans have struggled mightily to finish games in the past.

Last year, New Orleans finished 12-30 in clutch games, often looking disjointed as they tried to get into offensive sets for quality possessions. Mathurin uses his 6-foot-9 wingspan and 210 pounds to muscle defenders and draw calls from the refs.

He is also beginning to grow as a playmaker, averaging a career-high in assists last season for the Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

His physical profile allows him to guard multiple perimeter positions, fight over screens, and battle on the defensive glass. Mathurin also averaged a career-high in rebounds last season, an area the Pelicans need significant help in.

New Orleans was one of the worst defensive rebounding teams last year, and with the likelihood that the team plays significant small-ball, having a physical perimeter player like Mathurin down the stretch of games helps them on the glass.

The Pelicans did not address their starting center dilemma this summer, so it will be all hands on deck late in games to rebound.

Mathurin played a key role in helping the Indiana Pacers advance to the NBA Finals two seasons ago. He dropped a career-high 27 points in just 22 minutes of the Pacers' Game 3 Finals victory to give them a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana would eventually lose in seven games to the Thunder, but the strong showing proved the lights weren’t too bright for Mathurin. The Pacers eventually traded him to the Clippers before February’s deadline, and he performed excellently in his new team’s home debut, tying his career-high with 38 points.

Charania reported that Mathurin and his representatives approached the Clippers about withdrawing their qualifying offer to make way for his signing in New Orleans. His deal with the Pelicans is guaranteed this season, but he has a player option for next year.

Mathurin will join a talented team that includes Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and the rising rookies from last year, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. The Pelicans finished the last two seasons with sub-30 wins, but Mathurin hopes to change the fortune in New Orleans next season.