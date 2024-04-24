Can The Pelicans Bounce Back In Game 2 And Even The Series Against The Thunder?
The Pelicans and Thunder meet Wednesday night for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Oklahoma City narrowly escaped victory Sunday night with a 94-92 win after Pelicans' guard CJ McCollum's last-second three-point shot hit the back rim as time expired. New Orleans had multiple chances to steal Game 1, but their late-game execution again failed them down the stretch.
For the Pelicans to win on Wednesday, forward Brandon Ingram must be a key contributor on the offensive end. Ingram finished with just 12 points on 5/17 shooting from the field. Thunder forward Lu Dort frustrated Ingram all night with his physicality at the point of attack. The Pelicans will have to find a way to free Ingram up for space and cleaner looks in the offense. The offense can also benefit if the Pels aren't as sloppy with the basketball as they were on Sunday.
New Orleans committed seven turnovers through the first three quarters but committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter alone. Considering the poor play of Ingram and the cold-shooting from the field (38%) from New Orleans, having an opportunity to win should be a moral victory of sorts for the Pelicans. They must continue to rely on their physical presence in the interior.
Jonas Valanciunas finished with 20 rebounds Sunday night, while the Pelicans collected 18 offensive rebounds as a team. That gave the Pels a 24-11 advantage in second-chance points. In a game that featured 13 ties and 20 lead changes on Sunday, extra possessions that New Orleans can generate moving forward allows them to dictate the pace of the game to their liking. Oklahoma City is an excellent team on offense and defense, with their defense fueling their offense for easy baskets.
The Thunder ranked No. 1 in the league this year in steals (8.5) and blocked shots (6.6), which led them to a No. 5 ranking in fastbreak points (15.8). Rookie sensation Chet Holmgren had five blocked shots in Game 1 and altered other attempts by the Pelicans. New Orleans shot just 28% from beyond the arc Sunday, so knocking down open threes is imperative for the Pelicans. Herb Jones and CJ McCollum struggled mightily, going a combined 4/17 from downtown.
Trey Murphy III, who led New Orleans in points in Game 1, finished 5/12 from beyond the arc. Aside from Murphy III, the Pelicans shot 6/27 from deep. The Thunder struggled themselves from downtown, but during the regular season, they were the No. 1 team in the NBA in three-point percentage. If the Thunder shot close to their norm, the Pelicans have to match their output by knocking down shots from the outside.
The Pelicans had the most road wins in the league this season, so they are no stranger to having success away from home. To tie this series up on Wednesday, the Pelicans must ensure to value the basketball, get Brandon Ingram easier shots, and control the pace in a frantic home environment for Oklahoma City. Game 3 is slated for Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.