Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Talks Injury, Return To Playoff Possibility
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson spoke for the first time since injuring his hamstring last week during the NBA Play-In Tournament. He spoke with the media after practice On Tuesday, as the Pelicans gear up for Game 2 of their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. "Super demorailzing" is how Zion described the feeling of getting hurt amid arguably his best game as a professional. "I had to take a day or two to get past that," Zion admittedly told reporters.
Zion's prognosis was a hamstring injury that would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. That would put Zion in between Games 4 and 5 of this series to even be cleared to play, let alone a ramp-up to get back on the court in a hotly contested playoff series. Oklahoma City defeated the Pelicans 94-92 on Sunday night, a game in which New Orleans had multiple chances to close out at the end. The feeling of watching his teammates on the court without him hit Williamson differently.
"It was bittersweet for me if I'm being honest. It was really bittersweet. The whole time I kept envisioning myself out there." Williamson continued, "At the same time I had to put aside my personal feelings and be there for my teammates. The energy was great. OKC's fans really came out." Williamson has been there for his teammates all season long.
Zion played a career-high 70 games this year after playing just 29 the past two seasons with a foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-2022 and a hamstring injury suffered in January that grounded him for the remainder of last year. Still, Zion hopes to still be there with them, with the possibility of playing in this postseason.
"That is definitely realistic," Williamson said when asked if a return to the court is likely. "That is absolutely realistic. Like I said, I have to pass tests. Get back to baseline. Hopefully, I will be out there." The Pelicans hope so too, as Williamson is a difference maker when he's in the lineup. Game 2 of this series is Wednesday night, with the Pelicans looking to even things at one game apiece.