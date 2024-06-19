Sportsbook Sets Odds For Pelicans Championship Chances Next Season
New Orleans, LA - The 2023-2024 NBA season officially ended on Monday night with the Boston Celtics capturing title No. 18 after a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the other 29 teams in the NBA look to re-tool to be the team standing atop the mountain next season. Popular Sportsbook BetOnline just revealed their odds on who they think the money is on to capture next year's crown.
It should come as no surprise that the Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions next season, coming in at 3/1 odds. The New Orleans Pelicans are further down the pack, with a 60/1 chance to hoist the trophy next year. There are a lot of unknowns for New Orleans heading into next season. Both the roster and coaching staff figure to undergo drastic changes before the start of next year.
There has already been a shakeup at the top, with former Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon opting to head to Detroit and become their President of Basketball Operations. Following him is long-tenured assistant coach Fred Vinson, who was on the New Orleans staff since 2010. Assistant coach James Borrego is rumored to be a top candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching position, and interviewed for the Lakers opening as well.
The New Orleans roster will change too. The team does not expect to re-sign starting center Jonas Valanciunas, who is now an unrestricted free agent. Brandon Ingram enters the final year of his current contract and is eligible for a max extension. Numerous rumors are reporting the team is unwilling to offer him the max 4-year, $208 million extension. If the Pelicans offer Ingram below his max extension and he does not accept, New Orleans could look at a trade partner for fear Ingram walks for nothing next summer.
Over the next few years, the Pelicans have tremendous first-round trading assets to improve the roster. However, the team's unwillingness to pay the luxury tax may hamper the ceiling this team has to compete. This year's champion Boston Celtics paid a reported $41.4 million in luxury taxes. According to Sportico, 13 of the last 17 NBA champions were over the tax threshold the year they won the title. To become serious contenders, the Pelicans will have to pay to play at some point.
The NBA draft is next week, and the Pelicans currently own the No. 21 pick. New Orleans has worked out a few prominent big men before the draft, as the team needs to get younger and more athletic in the frontcourt. What this roster ultimately looks like at the beginning of next season remains to be seen. Important decisions now will affect how this team can viably compete for years to come.