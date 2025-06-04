Phoenix Suns Have 'Gradually Lowered' Asking Price for Kevin Durant, per Report
Perhaps we are closer than we think to the start of the crazy NBA offseason Shams Charania has promised.
According to a Tuesday report from The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Phoenix Suns are being "aggressive" in their efforts to trade veteran star Kevin Durant, which have involved "several calls" to the Houston Rockets since the end of the season. Iko also wrote that the Suns have "gradually lowered" their asking price for the 36-year-old All-Star since potential trade talks began.
As enticing as that sounds, it still might not be enough for Houston. The Rockets, per Iko, could be interested if the number is right, "but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing," he wrote.
There is also the question of potential Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could be one of the strongest trade pieces this offseason ... if he's (1) actually available, and (2) any team can afford to trade for him. The 30-year-old "remains" on Houston's mind, per Iko, but again, they might have to part with a piece of their core to land him.
That Durant would want out of Phoenix this summer has been the thought since the trade deadline. And although the Atlanta Hawks emerged as another possible destination this week, per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the forward has been repeatedly linked to the Rockets for a while, likely because Houston owns some of the Suns' first-round draft inventory.
To that end, Iko also noted on Tuesday that Phoenix is looking to be aggressive in "regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft."
You see how it all lines up.
Although Durant is still playing some incredible ball at 36, it makes sense that the Rockets could be uneasy about sacrificing younger stars for one veteran piece. But perhaps the pair will reach a price that works for both parties ... unless, of course, another franchise comes along in the meantime.