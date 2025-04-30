Photo of Victor Wembanyama Towering Over David Robinson, Tim Duncan Is Hard to Believe
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle became the latest winner of the NBA's Rookie of the Year award this week. He joins an elite group of Spurs, current and former, to have taken home that particular piece of hardware; Victor Wembanyama won in 2024, while Tim Duncan (1998) and David Robinson (1990) both won in their first years on the court for the franchise as well.
To honor the occasion, the Spurs brought in Duncan and Robinson to join Wembanyama in gifting Castle his hard-earned award. Afterwards they sent out a picture of the four all standing together— and Wemby absolutely towers over Duncan and Robinson. It's honestly shocking.
As a reminder, Duncan and Robinson clock in at 6'11" and 7'1", respectively. And they both barely reach past the 7'3" Wembanyama's shoulders.
We all know Wembanyama is tall, but this really puts it into perspective. Duncan and Robinson were such looming presences on the court for the Spurs they were nicknamed the Twin Towers, yet they can't even hold a candle to the looming Wembanyama. Absolutely ridiculous stuff.
Fans hope to see more of Wembanyama on the court going forward after the budding star missed the second half of this season with a blood clot issue.