Are Pistons Part of Bronny James’ Revealed List of Suitors?
This week, the Bronny James pre-draft saga will see its conclusion. Where is the USC freshman headed? All signs are pointing to the Los Angeles Lakers or the Phoenix Suns.
The LA connection is obvious. With LeBron James headlining the Lakers, Bronny and his team of reps chose the Lakers as one of the two teams he would work out for before the 2024 NBA Draft.
As for the Suns, they are the other team James reportedly showcased his talents in front of for a workout after the combine.
It’s not that the Suns and the Lakers were the only two teams interested, it’s just that James’ reps feel those two situations are the best for him at the moment. However, the list of suitors expands beyond the Lakers and the Suns.
Are the Detroit Pistons a part of that? According to Rich Paul, the agent of Bronny James, the Pistons are not a team that’s shown a notable amount of interest in considering the USC freshman at this stage of the pre-draft process.
Aside from the Lakers and the Suns, it’s been revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and the Toronto Raptors have an interest in James, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
"The goal is to find a team that values your guy and try to push him to get there,” Paul told ESPN. “It's important to understand the context and realize that this has always been the strategy with many of my clients throughout the years, especially those in need of development like Bronny. My stuff is by design."
Prior to the 2024 offseason, teams like the Pistons might’ve kept an eye on Bronny with the idea of striking gold on a package deal that could help lure in the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, along with getting a young defensive standout with a lot of potential.
But LeBron is not in a “play with Bronny or bust” situation. The Pistons might still have some level of interest in Bronny, but it appears other organizations are making a solid impression on the incoming guard. And by the time the Pistons get on the clock in the second round, Bronny might be gone.