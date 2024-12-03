Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Report Status vs Pistons
Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo became a name to watch for the Detroit Pistons as they started looking forward to their final NBA Cup group game.
When the Milwaukee Bucks paid a visit to the Miami Heat on November 26, Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the first time since November 4. The superstar big man remained on the injury report ahead of the Saturday night battle against the Washington Wizards.
That time around, Antetokounmpo was cleared for action. He checked in for 37 minutes, helping the Bucks issue the Wizards their 14th loss in a row. Antetokounmpo had a major night, scoring 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Similar to the Pistons, the Bucks received a couple of days off in between games. When Milwaukee held its final practice session before the NBA Cup matchup in Detroit on Tuesday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a stomach illness. While that raised some level of concern, Rivers was confident Antetokounmpo would make the trip.
The superstar’s injury report status continues to suggest he’s on the right path to being cleared for action in Detroit.
According to the Bucks’ injury report, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable. The report doesn’t have any mention of a stomach illness. Instead, he’s listed for right patella tendinopathy.
Although Antetokounmpo has been battling lingering setbacks throughout the year, he’s remained dominant through his first 17 games this season. Seeing the court for 35 minutes per night, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists this season.
When the Bucks faced the Pistons in November, Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 59 points in 43 minutes. He also had 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks in the seven-point victory for the Bucks over the Pistons.
While Antetokounmpo could be in danger of missing Tuesday’s action, all signs are pointing to him getting the nod to play. The Bucks and the Pistons will tip-off at 7 PM ET.