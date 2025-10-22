Caris LeVert’s Status Issues Slight Concern Ahead of Pistons Debut
Caris LeVert has popped up on the Detroit Pistons’ injury report ahead of their season opener.
While the first-year Pistons player doesn’t seem to be in real danger of missing time, his presence on the report suggests that his debut with the team could get pushed back.
According to the Pistons’ official injury report, LeVert is dealing with right knee soreness. He is probable to play against the Chicago Bulls.
LeVert is one of several Pistons set to make his debut on Wednesday night if all goes right. Over the offseason, the Pistons initially planned to bring back their veteran Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, Malik Beasley. Talks were going well until a gambling-related investigation threatened Beasley’s availability.
As a result, the Pistons pivoted to different targets. One of them happened to be Caris LeVert.
Last season, LeVert played for two different teams. He started the season off with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team he spent four seasons with. After 38 games for LeVert, the Cavs moved the veteran in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
When LeVert left Cleveland, he wrapped up a 199-game run. During that time, he averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The veteran shot 43 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
Once LeVert got to Atlanta, he took on a bench role, averaging 26 minutes of playing time in 26 games. LeVert shot the ball at a 48 percent clip, hitting on 33 percent of his threes (5.2 attempts per game). With the Hawks, LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.
Heading into his first season with the Pistons, LeVert reunites with former Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff. Prior to his time with Bickerstaff, LeVert spent time with the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets.
via @PistonsTalk: JB Bickerstaff on Caris LeVert. “We asked him to do so many things in Cleveland. You know, he started for us and had a 40-point game for us. He came off the bench for us, um, you know, and let us in assist. He'd, you know, would guard the other team's best perimeter defe- offensive player, and never once when I asked him to do anything different did he flinch.”
The Pistons are firing up a critical season in 2025-2026. Last year, they went into the new basketball year with a low bar. After winning just 14 games two seasons ago, last year’s goal was to simply get better. The playoffs weren’t even a thought.
After having a historic turnaround, making the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed, the Pistons are now entering the new year with much higher expectations this time around. The playoffs are just one of several goals for Detroit to accomplish. They hope that LeVert can be a key piece in helping.
It starts on Wednesday night, with an 8 PM ET tip in Chicago.