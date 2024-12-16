Detroit Pistons Announce Roster Move After Waiving Paul Reed
As expected, the Detroit Pistons have made a roster move on Sunday. According to a press release, the team is signing Javante McCoy from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Motor City Cruise.
The 26-year-old lands on the roster one day after the Pistons parted ways with the veteran center, Paul Reed.
When the Pistons cut ties with Reed on Saturday, they had two roster spots available. The team needed to meet the salary floor, signaling a follow-up move would come before Monday. While many believed there was a possibility a trade could go down, the Pistons simply filled the roster spot by calling a player up.
McCoy is a former Boston University standout. He played five seasons at BU, appearing in 147 games. During his final season, McCoy averaged 17 points, three assists, and four rebounds. He shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 43 percent of his threes.
As a rookie, McCoy played for the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate in South Bay. Last season, he played for the San Antonio Spurs’ affiliate in Austin.
This past offseason, McCoy signed with the Pistons. He was on board for the preseason and training camp but was waived before Detroit had its season opener. He’s been spending time with Motor City.
In 11 games with the Cruise, McCoy averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He’s attempted three shots from three per game, averaging 52 percent from deep.
According to Omari Sankofa, the McCoy signing is a rest-of-season contract. The Pistons are above the salary floor. Therefore, no more follow-up moves are necessary at this time.