Detroit Pistons Big Makes Confident Statement on Series vs Knicks
Being in the NBA since 2020, Isaiah Stewart doesn’t know much outside of the regular season. Joining a rebuilding Detroit Pistons team, the standout center has often found his season ending before the NBA Play-In Tournament takes place.
This year is different. On Saturday, Stewart and the Pistons are going to take the stage at Madison Square Garden to go toe-to-toe with the third-seeded New York Knicks. For Stewart and his teammates, it’s a major test, but they are ready to ace it and make a statement.
“We are ready to show the world, show people on that stage what Detroit Basketball is all about,” Stewart told reporters this week. “How we play. How we operate. And how we get it done.”
Outside of Detroit, Stewart might be one of the most criticized players in the game, especially this season. Typically viewed as an enforcer for a young Pistons team, Stewart has collected his fair share of technical fouls and a suspension this season.
Walking off the court in Minnesota after getting ejected, Stewart pointed at the name on the front of his jersey, repping Detroit to the fullest, proving that the new “Bad Boys” persona is truly something he is embracing. And the rest of the locker room has followed.
Will the mentality result in a playoff series victory against one of the most-pressured franchises in the Eastern Conference bracket this year? Only time will tell. For the Pistons, they likely feel good about having a 3-1 record over New York in the regular season.
But the regular season and the playoffs are two different ball games. Stewart and the Pistons will find out the difference soon enough, but so far, the moment doesn’t seem too big.