Detroit Pistons’ Developmental Club Strikes Summer Trade
The Detroit Pistons have been quiet lately after a rather busy start to the summer. However, the team’s NBA G League affiliate struck a deal on Monday, leaving the developmental club to add a couple of new prospects.
According to the Motor City Cruise’s X account, the team struck a multi-team trade, which includes the Salt Lake City Stars and the Austin Spurs.
The Cruise sent the returning rights of Jayce Johnson to Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, the rights to Jaylen Johnson are going to the Spurs.
In return, the Cruise welcomes the rights to the guard Javante McCoy and the center Reggie Kissoonlal. Motor City also acquired two draft picks.
Kissoonlal entered the NBA Draft in 2019 out of Northwestern State University. After appearing in 50 games in the NCAA, Kissoonlal attempted to go the league. He had runs with multiple teams in the G League. In 2022, Kissoonlal played for the Boston Celtics’ affiliate.
Last year, the center played for the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate before getting a five-game run with the Atlanta Hawks’ G League squad. In 34 games in the G League, Kissoonlal averaged five points and three rebounds.
As for McCoy, he went undrafted out of Boston University. He had runs with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs affiliates. Across two seasons, McCoy appeared in 31 G League matchups. He averaged 11 points while shooting 44 percent from the field and 31 percent from three.
The Pistons are in a situation where they have an opportunity to allow developmental prospects to get a shot on the main roster. McCoy and Kissoonlal’s arrival in Motor City doesn’t guarantee that day will come for them in Detroit. But the Pistons will keep an eye on the developmental squad and keep everybody on the radar for a possible two-way or ten-day deal in the future.