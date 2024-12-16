Detroit Pistons Fans Question Latest Roster Move
With a surprising roster move on Saturday, many Detroit Pistons fans expected the follow-up move to be something in the ballpark of a blockbuster deal.
Instead, the Pistons elevated a member of their NBA G League affiliate by signing Javante McCoy of the Motor City Cruise. It’s a familiar addition, considering the Pistons added McCoy for their 2024 preseason run.
In 11 games with the Cruise, McCoy averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He’s attempted three shots from three per game, averaging 52 percent from deep.
McCoy is a former Boston University standout. He played five seasons at BU, appearing in 147 games. During his final season, McCoy averaged 17 points, three assists, and four rebounds. He shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 43 percent of his threes.
As a rookie, McCoy played for the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate in South Bay. Last season, he played for the San Antonio Spurs’ affiliate in Austin.
Since McCoy joins the Pistons and gets them above the salary floor, they don’t have to make further deals at this time. The decision to part ways with the veteran center Paul Reed and replace his spot with a G League guard came off as a head-scratcher to some fans.
Pistons Fans React to the Addition
@DetroitBardy: WHO IS GOING TO PLAY CENTER
@GibbsForSix: The Lions just lost and now you trolling Im out
@RobbyCan81: So we have one healthy center whos 6’8
@daWakandanDude: What was the point of releasing Reed then lol????
@AdultnamedRob: We need another big but can't get mad at another 3pt threat
On Saturday, the Pistons parted ways with the veteran center Paul Reed. Over the 2024 offseason, Detroit claimed Reed after the Philadelphia 76ers waived him. Considering his full 2024-2025 salary wasn’t guaranteed until January, many expected the Pistons to keep Reed for depth purposes and potentially use his salary in a deal.
Instead, Reed parts ways with the organization early, which affects Detroit’s depth in the front court. While the lack of a blockbuster move for another player might frustrate fans now, there is still plenty of time for the Pistons to get a deal done before the February deadline.