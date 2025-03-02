Detroit Pistons Guard Has Sights Set on NBA Seasonal Award
Since coming over in free agency, Malik Beasley has been a massive addition for the Detroit Pistons. After being snubbed during All-Star weekend, the veteran guard has his sights set much higher.
In need of three-point shooting to fix their offensive spacing, the Pistons went out and signed Beasley to a one-year deal. He has drastically improved this facet of Detroit’s offense, not only with volume but efficiency as well. On the season, Beasley is current shooting a stellar 42.4% from beyond the arc on close to 10 attempts per game.
For the majority of this season, Beasley has been among the league-leaders in three-pointers made. In light of this, the veteran guard made a strong push to be in the tree-point contest at All-Star weekend. A Pistons player ended up partaking in the event, but it was Cade Cunningham.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Pistons find themselves fighting for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference. While helping Detroit potentially end its playoff drought, Beasley has some personal goals of his own. Following the Pistons’ win over the Boston Celtics, he posted on Instagram about making a push for Sixth Man of the Year.
Beasley said the matchup was personal because of who he was facing off against this week. Aside from him, one of the other favorites for 6MOY is Celtics’ guard Payton Pritchard.
In the Pistons’ blowout win over the Celtics, Beasley left his imprint all over the matchup. In just 12 minutes off the bench, he erupted for a team-high 26 points. As for Pritchard, he recorded 18 points and four assists.
If the Pistons are able to stay near the top of the standings in the final weeks of the season, Beasley will have a strong case to take home the award.