Detroit Pistons Veteran Seen Inspiring Jaden Ivey During Workout
Ahead of their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons held a practice session on Monday morning. While the veteran guard, Jaden Ivey, was not a participant, the young veteran was seen putting in some light work after the session.
Reporters in attendance for the post-practice session caught a glimpse of Ivey doing some light jogging. As the guard reached the final seconds of his job, Pistons veteran Jalen Duren ran over to inspire the young guard to keep going and finish out strong.
For Pistons fans, it was a great moment as Duren once again proved that Detroit’s chemistry is sky-high this year.
For most of 2025, Ivey has been rehabbing from an unfortunate leg injury. During the Pistons’ New Year’s Day matchup against the Orlando Magic, the veteran guard was carried off the court on a stretcher. He left the game with 22 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 26 minutes.
Ivey had to undergo surgery. Since then, the Pistons have offered updates every month. Earlier this month, the Pistons shared that Ivey has officially shaken off the boot. However, they couldn’t confirm that he would be able to return this season.
If Ivey is able to get back on the court, he would have very limited time to get into basketball shape ahead of a Detroit playoff run. If the Pistons believe the guard could get back to the level he was at before the injury, Ivey would be a major boost for a Pistons team that has been doing well all year long.
Before going down, Ivey posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He was shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three on five attempts per game.