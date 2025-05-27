Journeyman Guard Listed as Possible Free Agent Target for Pistons
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons could go in a variety of ways. Following a historic season that resulted in a playoff berth, the franchise is ready to start making moves that aid them in their quest to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Over the past year, Trajan Langdon brought in numerous complementary pieces to bolster the Pistons' supporting cast. Heading into his second offseason leading the front office, he should continue to find players who are best equipped to thrive alongside a player like Cade Cunningham. Looking at this year's free agent class, a case has been made for Detroit to seek out a versatile journeyman.
While breaking down the Pistons' offseason for The Athletic, insider Hunter Patterson listed numerous players the team could target in free agency. Among those brought up was Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
His primary purpose with this Detroit team would be to come off the bench to provide a scoring punch. If the Pistons bring back Beasley and Schröder, LeVert becomes a less desirable option, as Detroit still needs to prioritize the development of Holland. But depending on how negotiations go this summer between the Pistons and Schröder and Beasley, LeVert could be a dependable option.
LeVert, 30, has been one of the more reliable reserve guards in the NBA in recent years. He is coming off a season where he averaged 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG in 64 appearances for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Hawks.
As Patterson mentioned, LeVert makes sense for the Pistons in the event they opt not to run it back next year. If they find themselves in need of scoring and shot creation off the bench, he could be a viable option at a team-friendly price. LeVert is also someone who could run with the first unit and provide secondary ballhandling and scoring behind Cunningham.
Given his track record in the league, LeVert is sure to draw interest from multiple teams this summer. That said, he is a player worth monitoring for the Pistons this season. With his skill set and playoff experience, he could provide a lift alongside the roster's young core.